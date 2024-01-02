Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly in talks to sign a versatile player, although he may not join until the summer.

Wolves transfer news

In the Premier League, the Old Gold are in a strong position following a positive festive period with wins over Chelsea, Brentford and Everton. After 20 games, Wolves are now in 11th place and appear to be on course for a stress free second half to the campaign.

Gary O'Neil now has the chance to add to the squad during the January transfer window after not having too much time to bolster his squad when taking the job in the summer, and there have been multiple rumours in recent weeks.

A new forward at Molineux has been mooted, with Wolves reportedly making another offer for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia. A €12m "right of redemption" to buy the 27-year-old was made, however, the Serie A side have turned down that bid and are holding out for €20m.

Related Wolves could sign "electric" Cunha partner in January Wolverhampton Wanderers could upgrade their attack with this signing, the new arrival slotting in nicely alongside Matheus Cunha.

Elsewhere, Union SG striker Mohamed Amoura has also been linked with a move to Wolves, with the club also making an approach for Fenerbache right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel. Another new target has now emerged with the window officially open, and it looks as if Wolves are looking to get their first deal of 2024 completed relatively soon.

Wolves in talks to sign Rodrigo Gomes

Sport Witness relayed two reports on Tuesday regarding Wolves and SC Braga’s Rodrigo Gomes. It has been claimed that the two clubs are in talks over a transfer that could cost an initial €12m and then possibly rise to €15m if bonuses are included. However, Gomes is currently on loan at Estoril for the season, so he may not arrive at Molineux until the end of the campaign.

Gomes is just 20 years of age and appears to be an extremely versatile player who can play as a right-winger, left-winger or even as a right-back. Valued at €5m by Transfermarkt, his loan spell with Estoril appears to be going well, with the player scoring four goals and providing six assists in 14 Liga Portugal games. (Rodrigo Gomes stats – Transfermarkt)

Wolves signings from Portugal Year Goncalo Guedes 2022 Matheus Nunes 2022 Chiquinho 2022 Jose Sa 2021 Trincao 2021 Toti 2020 Nelson Semedo 2020 Fabio Silva 2020 Vitinha 2020 Daniel Podence 2020 Pedro Neto 2019 Bruno Jordao 2019 Rui Patricio 2018 Joao Moutinho 2018 Diogo Jota 2017 Ruben Neves 2017 Roderick Miranda 2017 Ruben Vinagre 2017 Joao Teixeira 2016 Silvio 2016

Target scouting reporter Joe Pearce has also been impressed with Gomes this season, saying:

“Gomes is a smaller profile standing at 1.75m and has rapid acceleration and the stamina to make real lung bursting runs from deeper positions, when he spots space ahead, he attacks it and shows real intensity in wanting to break forward and anticipate second balls, attacking the back post and following up on shots looking for rebounds and has scored and assisted from this type of situation.

“His lower centre of gravity and quick feet accompanied with his acceleration allow him to shift effectively away from defenders and surge with the ball. Even from a standing start he can create separation to attack the byline before getting his head up quickly to spot and execute some impressive cutbacks or cut inside and shoot on his left.”

Speed appears to be one of his main attributes, and by the looks of things, he could be the next Portuguese player to make the move to Molineux, providing talks go well.