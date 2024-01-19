Wolves are believed to be interested in completing the signing of an in-demand striker this month - one who is fresh off the back of scoring an important goal for his current club.

Wolves transfer news

Gary O'Neil's side are enjoying a solid season in the Premier League to date, sitting 11th in the table currently, but key business during the January transfer window could make them even stronger.

One player who has been linked with a move to Molineux is Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who looks likely to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this month. The Albanian is not seen as a star man for the Blues, but a number of clubs are keen on snapping him up.

Elsewhere, Nice midfielder Pablo Rosario has also emerged as a target for Wolves, with Wanderers one of four Premier League clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up. Getafe strike Borja Mayoral is another name that has been thrown into the hat ahead of a possible switch, so it is clear that there are lots of options out there.

Now, another rumour has emerged regarding the club's incoming transfer business, with an exciting talent on the transfer radar at Molineux.

Wolves want Tommy Conway

According to Football Insider, Wolves are keen on signing Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway this month, but face plenty of competition for his signature.

"Premier League trio Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Brentford and Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers are tracking Bristol City hot-shot Tommy Conway, sources have told Football Insider. Conway has been on the radar of a number of top clubs following his breakthrough season last term with Bristol City where he scored 12 goals and provided four assists."

Conway is someone who is enjoying an excellent season for Bristol City, as the update alludes to, with goals and assists coming at an impressive rate. Six goals in 14 Championship starts is a good return for a player who is still only 21 years of age, and his goal in midweek against West Ham sent his side through to the FA Cup fourth round, helping them complete a cup upset.

The Bristol City star is also someone who seemingly backs himself to do big things in his career, recently talking up his chances of representing Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer:

“I don’t see why not. Obviously there’s competition in my position but I don’t see why I can’t be challenging those boys who have been called up before. It’ll be an interesting one but I can only get there if I’m performing well for my club so that’s my main focus."

Conway could be looked at as a long-term acquisition by Wolves, coming in as an exciting young prospect to begin with, but not necessarily one of the first names on O'Neil's team sheet. Over time, however, he could develop into a main man, and given his current impact, Wanderers could see him as a realistic target.