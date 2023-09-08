The Premier League has overcome the circus of the summer transfer window, with clubs spending a record £2.36bn on signings in the highly-inflated market. Wolverhampton Wanderers took part in the spending, despite being anonymous for the most part due to restrictions on funds as a result of Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches from windows prior.

The Old Gold welcomed eight new arrivals this summer, including the permanent moves of Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore, as well as the deadline day swoops for loanee Tommy Doyle and £12.8m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Selling Matheus Nunes on the final day hugely bolstered Gary O’Neil’s chances of strengthening his squad for the season ahead, adding much-needed funds to the bank to enable such moves.

Despite bringing in reinforcements, the club missed out on a number of targets that could have been fundamental assets to O’Neil’s plans to better the squad's form of last season.

Who was linked to Wolves this summer?

The one that got away this summer was most prominently former Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, whom Wolves made two bids for below the asking price of £25m.

The highly-rated Englishman made the move to the Premier League with Bournemouth, in a deal that highlighted how much of an issue the Midlands club’s financial struggles were at the time.

In July, it was reported that the Old Gold had got talks underway over the potential move for Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez but nothing came of the rumours. However, it did signify the area that the club were hoping to improve.

A deadline day saga over the reported interest in Southampton’s Che Adams also equated to nothing as the Saints blocked the striker’s move, leaving Wolves short on forwards.

While missing out on such deals is disappointing, one that truly could’ve made the difference at Molineux was Fluminense midfielder Andre, who was linked with the club by reports in Brazil.

The £35m-valued man was also eyed by Liverpool, who had a bid of £26m rejected by the Brazilian outfit, telling of his talents to be wanted in the Premier League and valued so highly at Fluminense.

A combative and lively central midfielder, Andre could have replenished the wilted middle of the park at Molineux, which was left relatively bare following the departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Who is Andre?

A product of Fluminense’s academy, the 22-year-old has cemented his worth in his homeland, becoming a vital part of the club’s side as highlighted by his 43 appearances over the 2022/23 campaign.

Lauded as “top-class” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his playing style and described as a “roaming play-maker”, the 2001-born gem has a host of attributes that could have been useful at Molineux.

To reward the impressive performances of Andre, the Fluminense ace was handed his first cap for Brazil in an international friendly against Senegal in June, the game ended in defeat but marked the start of something potentially special for the rising star.

Competent in both defensive and offensive roles relative to a player of his position, it’s unsurprising that he has gained attention from the Premier League, as both Liverpool and Wolves endeavoured on quests for a player fitting of his style.

South American football expert Nathan Joyes was full of praise for the 22-year-old following his links to English clubs, tipping him to become Brazil’s “next best defensive midfielder."

What could Andre have offered to Wolves?

Hiring from Brazil has already worked well for Wolves this year, with Julen Lopetegui sealing a deal for former Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes in January.

Since his arrival, the 22-year-old has become a key member of the side at Molineux, with his playing style and tackling ability making him a reliable figure to balance play in the engine room.

As per FBref, the former Flamengo whiz averaged 4.00 tackles per 90 during his first taste of the Premier League, a figure that places him in the top 1% of midfielders in the English top tier.

As such, the more progressive Andre could have been the perfect partner in the middle of the park.

Andre averages per 90 in 2023 Serie A.

Pass Completion % 93.8% Progressive Passes 5.76 Passes Attempted 80.32 Final Third Passes 7.07 Interceptions 1.43 Tackles 2.44

Figures provided by FBref.

It didn’t take long for the new arrival to settle into his new surroundings, which poses the thought of what could have been for Andre at Wolves, should the Old Gold have had the finances to sanction a swoop for his services.

Joyes also described the bright midfielder as an “unbelievable talent”, whom he believes has the ability to “flourish in the Premier League”, praise indeed for a player coming from afar to feature in one the best leagues in the world.

So many players have arrived in England with huge potential and little to show for it at the time of their eventual departure, with the demands of the English game deemed to be incomprehensible to the playing style of some.

Being identifiable as an individual who could take to the Premier League made Andre even more of an attractive coup for Wolves, pondering the question of just how well he would have fitted into the squad.

This summer induced change at Molineux, with long-serving midfielders Neves and Moutinho calling it quits on their career with the Old Gold, leaving behind a sense of instability in the middle of the park in their absence.

With reference to his statistics in Brazil, Andre is the definition of stability, averaging a passing accuracy rate of 93.3% per 90, as well as making an average of 2.32 tackles per 90 over the past year for Fluminense, via FBref.

Amid all the chaos over the summer, Wolves could have captured the signature of a talent that could have replaced the calibre of the departed midfield duo, as well as introducing a state of control at a time of need.

Hailed as a “midfield orchestrator” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the Old Gold missed a huge chance to seal the signing of a player highly lauded and backed to become one of the best as his career progresses.

Finances and changes within the club acted as a smokescreen to the potential that could have been captured in the window, however with the 22-year-old still playing his football at his boyhood team, maybe a move could still be on the cards in the near future.