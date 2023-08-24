Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a summer to forget in the transfer window, a feat that could get worse according to new revelations.

After the mutual departure of former manager Julen Lopetegui just five days prior to the club’s Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Gary O’Neil was selected as the man to take the reins from the Spaniard at a time when issues regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) have consumed the headlines this summer at Molineux, as well as leaving the squad relatively bare.

The Englishman could face issues greater than the financial restrictions plaguing the Old Gold, should new reports be believed, as the side looks set to lose another star talent.

Who could Wolves sell this summer?

After bidding farewell to names as highly-rated at Molineux as Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Nathan Collins and Raul Jimenez this summer, further figures could be set to exit before the window closes.

There continues to be speculation over Daniel Podence’s future, who is being monitored by Celtic, a new report from Portugal has relayed information regarding the long-term future of fellow winger Goncalo Guedes.

A report from his home country (as relayed by Sport Witness) has suggested that the 26-year-old is ‘very close’ to heading back to Benfica on loan, with Wolves hoping that he succeeds with the Eagles in the hope that they can sell him permanently.

Contracted to Molineux until 2027, the forward has had limited opportunity in the Premier League for a number of reasons, however, the failure of his stint replicates an aura of another failed transfer.

Should Wolves sell Goncalo Guedes?

After joining the club last summer from Valencia for a fee in the region of £27m, the former PSG forward has had a time to forget in England.

There was so much hope that came with his arrival, with him being impressive in Spain just the year prior to his transfer, in which he contributed to 17 goals in LaLiga by scoring 11 and assisting six.

Having been described as being “lightning-quick” among a host of attributes by talkSPORT’s Andy Brassell, the 26-year-old was poised to be another strong acquisition at Molineux from Portugal, however rather than following the legacy of Neves, he seems to be rewriting the history of Pedro Goncalves.

While the woes of Goncalves’ failed transfer came after he left the club through his revelation as one of the most dangerous wingers in Portugal, Guedes has suffered a similar fate to the Sporting Lisbon ace, with the Midlands just not cutting it for his playing style and expectation.

The former Benfica star has made just 18 appearances for Wolves since signing, as well as going on a loan spell back to his boyhood club to pull himself away from the Premier League.

His expected sale comes as a huge disappointment for Wolves, who could have a phenomenal talent at their disposal if it wasn’t for powers out of their control, with the winger being unhappy.

Back in January, Lopetegui relayed that the 26-year-old “wanted to leave” the club, though it doesn’t ease the blow of not getting anything from a £27m signing.

Since leaving Wolves, fellow Premier League runaway Goncalves has contributed to 83 league goals in only 127 appearances, showing just what the club could’ve had, which could happen in the instance the Guedes follows suit.

Ultimately, Fosun doesn’t have an option but to allow the former Valencia man to depart with him unwilling to stay, however it must be a lesson for the Old Gold who have failed to utilise another highly-promising transfer.