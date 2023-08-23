Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a transfer window to forget, with the club yet to spend on new arrivals due to the financial difficulties in place at Molineux.

Battles with Financial Fair Play (FFP) have consumed any hope that the Old Gold will be able to bolster their squad for the 2023/24 season, with restrictions proving too much for former boss Julen Lopetegui.

Just five days prior to their Premier League opener, the Spaniard parted ways with Molineux, making way for new manager Gary O’Neil to battle the storm.

The Englishman may have the chance to welcome a new addition before the end of the window if latest reports are to be believed, however the player in question could be a questionable asset.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

After welcoming Matt Doherty and Tom King on free-transfers earlier in the window, there was little promise that any further arrivals would prevail before the end of the transfer period.

There has however been some light shed on the situation, with Burnley’s Josh Brownhill linked with a potential move, as well as latest reports speculating that Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso could be eyed by Fosun.

Journalist Gerard Romero took to social media his week to relay that the Spanish champions could offload the defender this summer, with the former Chelsea man said to be ‘evaluating’ a proposal from the Premier League.

While Wolves were not explicitly named by Romero, some reports in Spain have named the Midlands side as potentially being the side interested in the 32-year-old’s services.

Should Wolves sign Marcos Alonso?

With 179 Premier League appearances under his belt already, theoretically, Alonso’s experience in the top-flight would make him a valuable addition for Wolves, however, his on-field performances tell a different story.

Deployable at both left-back and left-midfield, the Spaniard had a hand in 52 goals in all competitions for the Blues, scoring 29 and assisting 23, but was criticised frequently over his lack of defensive balance.

Having once been described as being “awful defensively” by BBC Sport contributor Raj Chohan during his time at Stamford Bridge, signing Alonso could be a disaster for Wolves, especially when considering their financial climate.

The lack of economic stability has hindered the club’s opportunity to endeavour into the market, making a move for an ageing and questioned defender a risky piece of business.

Added to that, the Old Gold have sufficient cover in such areas, with both Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno being impressive youthful talents to call upon at left-back.

If there is a chance that Wolves could sanction a move for Alonso, the Fosun should consider looking for reinforcements elsewhere, with a potential move having the ability to slow the progression of the likes of Bueno, who is currently second-choice to Ait-Nouri.

The 32-year-old was slammed during his time in England by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who shunned the Spaniard as a figure that “cost Chelsea” during a defeat to West Ham United back in 2020.

Wolves need points on the board, with the last thing required at Molineux being a previously slandered defender who could take up significant finances with Alonso currently earning £100k-per-week in Catalonia.

O’Neil could make his first big blunder in charge of the Old Gold by integrating the former Chelsea dud into his side this summer, should the Wolves hierarchy secure a move for him before the deadline on September 1st.