Wolverhampton Wanderers are still plotting to make a move this window, with a new target emerging as having the potential to be Gary O’Neil’s first signing.

The Old Gold have endured a painful summer, with pressures from adhering to Financial Fair Play (FFP) leading to the exit of former manager Julen Lopetegui just six days prior to the opening day of the season.

A trip to Old Trafford just five days into the new manager’s reign was far from the ideal situation, however Wolves put up an encouraging fight against Manchester United, with the consensus being that they deserved to take something from the game.

Continuing from last term, the Midlands club’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal forced them to head back to Molineux with nothing, adding increased pressure to whether the side can bolster their attack in the window this summer.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

Besides completing the permanent signings of loan players Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore, Wolves have not had the capacity to spend this summer.

The captures of free agents Matt Doherty and Tom King are the only players newly welcomed to Wolverhampton this window, showcasing just how far away the club are financially from sanctioning moves in the market.

There could however be a light at the end of the tunnel, with the Old Gold linked to AC Milan star Alexis Saelemaekers by Italian journalist Rudy Galetti.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti claimed that the movements of the £28m-rated winger are something to watch at Molineux, he said in full:

"A new name, another name is Saelemaekers of AC Milan. That is another player who is appreciated. Let's keep an eye on him.

"He is on the sideline in the project of the Italian club of the Rossoneri. So, this is the overall situation of Wolves."

What is Alexis Saelemaekers’ style of play?

Described by SempreMilan as being a ‘very direct player who likes to dribble’, the versatile Belgian can be deployed both offensively and defensively on the right flank.

Played primarily on the wing for Milan, the 24-year-old contributed to seven goals last season for the Rossoneri, scoring four and assisting three in a campaign that saw him miss almost three months of action due to injury.

For Wolves, however, the potential availability of the forward could be an exciting prospect, where O’Neil could incorporate a dynamic player in the final third alongside the talent already on show at Molineux.

Once lauded as part of a “quality” Belgian trio by footballing legend Ronaldinho, Saelemaekers has been likened statistically to a name feared by defenders in the Premier League, suggesting that the winger could be Molineux’s answer to the star in question.

As per FBref, the Milan dynamo is comparable to Brighton and Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma based on his numbers over the past year.

Hailed as “incredible” by former England talisman Jermaine Defoe, the Japanese forward was explosive in the Premier League last campaign, causing huge problems on the flank for opposition defenders.

The 26-year-old averaged 2.15 successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, highlighting just how efficient Wolves’ rumoured target is with him averaging 2.26 successful take-ons per 90.

Mitoma’s influence inspired Roberto De Zerbi’s side last term to a European finish, those at Molineux could dream that the Belgian could have a similar impact to the attack at Molineux.