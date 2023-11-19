Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make moves in the January transfer window, as Gary O’Neil seeks further reinforcements to bolster the depth of his squad at Molineux.

The Englishman took charge just four days prior to the Midlands club’s 2023/24 Premier League opener, having minimal time to sculpt his side to his liking after a damning summer of financial constraints.

Now, the former Bournemouth boss will have the chance to target some new faces, with one name said to be on Wolves’ radar being an admired figure during the summer.

Wolves transfer targets - Boulaye Dia

As relayed by Sport Witness this week, Wolves could have another shot at signing Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia in January, after failing to secure a deal for the 27-year-old in the latter stages of the summer.

After a successful loan spell at the Italian club, the Senegalese dynamo signed permanently in July, however, his security at his new home is not guaranteed, with a release clause in place in his contract.

According to Sport Witness, Dia remains on Wolves’ radar, and with his release clause sitting around just €22m (£19m), he poses as an affordable asset to the Premier League side, in what could be a power move for O’Neil’s front line.

If the fee of his release clause is honoured by the Old Gold, the former Villarreal forward will be granted permission to leave Italy, with the target man boasting a host of qualities that would benefit those at Molineux.

How Boulaye Dia could fit in at Wolves

Once lauded as “incredible” by journalist Josh Bunting, Dia showcased his clinical streak in Serie A last season, ending the campaign as the third-highest scorer in the league behind Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez.

Last term, Wolves ended the campaign in less impressive scoring form as their reported target, netting just 31 goals in 38 games to be crowned the lowest-scorers in the 2022/23 Premier League.

Thankfully, O’Neil has got his side firing again, although the front line remains short of a clinical number nine, with Matheus Cunha still far from being a decorated goalscorer at Molineux.

Since his arrival in England, initially on loan in January, the Brazilian has only scored four goals in 33 appearances when leading the line for the Old Gold, although his claim to the favoured XI spans beyond his ability to put the ball in the net.

Level with Eberechi Eze and Jeremy Doku, no player has completed more take-ons in the Premier League this season than Cunha, whose ball-carrying expertise has worked wonders to encourage O’Neil’s side to be more direct.

This is where the signing of Dia comes in, as in capturing the 27-year-old’s signature, the manager could pair the threat of Cunha with the proficiency of the Senegal international in front of goal to bolster the outlet in attack.

Boulaye Dia domestic scoring record Season Appearances Goals Assists 2018/19 27 6 2 2019/20 28 8 1 2020/21 39 16 1 2021/22 35 7 6 2022/23 33 16 6 2023/24 10 4 0 Figures via Transfermarkt

As highlighted above, the Serie A forward is a seasoned scorer in a host of Europe’s top leagues, with his 33% conversion rate last term reinforcing his clinical streak when handed the opportunity to score.

O’Neil could hand Cunha an assured outlet to work alongside in Dia, who if paired together, could drive Wolves to further heights and make their goal-scoring mishaps of last season a forgotten narrative.