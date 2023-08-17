Wolverhampton Wanderers should consider revisiting one of their earlier summer targets, as the club continue their hunt for a prolific goalscorer.

It’s been a trialling summer for the Old Gold with the inability to spend due to ongoing Financial Fair Play (FFP) restrictions, however, the club found a light at the end of the tunnel in hiring Gary O’Neil.

The Englishman abolished the doom and gloom surrounding the squad, as his new side put on an impressive display in their Premier League opener against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Despite coming away with nothing, Wolves tested the hosts for 90 minutes, creating significant chances, although the torturous form in front of goal last season was worryingly evident once more.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

A striker must be at the top of O’Neil’s list, should the former Bournemouth manager be permitted to sign anyone given the club’s financial climate.

Earlier in the summer, the Old Gold were linked to Southampton striker Che Adams, a player that could be fundamental in the new boss’ set-up if interest is revived.

As reported by Football Insider earlier this month, Wolves are one of the clubs said to be considering a swoop for the Scotsman, who is said to be valued around the £10m mark by Saints according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon.

With one year remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, now could be the perfect time for the Midlands club to make a move for the experienced striker.

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

Having previously been lauded as a “phenomenon” by former Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, Adams has netted 87 domestic goals throughout his career, representing Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Southampton at various levels.

Prior to his move to the Premier League, the Scotland international produced his most prolific goal-scoring season, scoring 22 goals for City in the Championship as well as registering five assists.

Such form in front of goal triggered the south coast side to poach the striker, who contributed to 39 goals in the Premier League, scoring 25 and assisting 14 over four seasons before the club’s relegation to the second-flight.

The campaign has started brightly for Adams, who has netted two goals in two appearances in the Championship, but the Scotsman could be handed a way back into the top-flight through Wolves.

For O’Neil’s side, the idea of signing someone described as “clever” for his activity in front of goal by Ally McCoist, could be the icing on the cake for the impressive attack that is already present at Molineux.

As showcased on Monday, the Old Gold have talent in abundance going forward, with Matheus Cunha standing out as an explosive threat in the final third at centre-forward, however, the only thing missing from the Brazilian’s performance was a goal.

The 24-year-old whiz could have his audacious style of play rewarded and elevated by playing alongside someone as identifiable as a natural goalscorer as Adams, who could return the favour and encourage the former Atletico Madrid forward to tick in England.

During his 77-minute appearance at Old Trafford, Cunha made quite the impact, presenting his strength going forward through five shots, 78% total duel wins and a monstrous 100% successful dribble rate, via Sofascore.

By giving last season’s arrival a reliable outlet to target, the results could be astonishing for O’Neil, who could revive the confidence in the Brazilian to get the best out of his game in the Premier League.