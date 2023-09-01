Wolverhampton Wanderers are set to finally see some action in terms of their transfer activity, as Gary O’Neil seeks late reinforcements on deadline day.

The Old Gold have had a stagnant summer of business, however news has revealed a possible target for the Midlands club to chase before time runs out.

Who could Wolves sign on deadline day?

After losing Raul Jimenez to Fulham earlier in the window, as well as bidding farewell to Diego Costa, Wolves have been searching for a new forward to bring the goals back to Molineux.

As reported on Sky Sports (as relayed by Football Daily), Wolves "remain in talks" with Southampton over striking a deal for forward Che Adams, with the Saints said to have identified a replacement for the Scotsman in Ross Stewart from Sunderland.

TEAMtalk editor James Marshment claimed that a deal in the region of £15m could be struck, after the 27-year-old spends an initial season on loan at Molineux.

How many goals has Che Adams scored?

With a record total of 88 domestic career goals under his belt so far, via Transfermarkt, Adams has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in England.

The Scot began his footballing journey at Sheffield United, where it quickly became apparent of his strengths in front of goal, netting 11 goals in his breakthrough season in League One for the Blades.

It wasn’t long that the forward was recognised by teams in the league above, and was poached by Birmingham City in 2016, where he scored a total of 34 goals in the Championship.

His path to the top-flight came from his heroics for the Blues, where Saints were alerted to his high-scoring 22-goal season in his final campaign in the second tier.

For Wolves, securing the signature of Adams could be fundamental to O’Neil’s side’s confidence in front of goal, with the Englishman inheriting the squad that scored the lowest amount of goals last season in the Premier League.

The striker, if fused with another deadline day capture of Tommy Doyle from Manchester City, could change the prognosis of the Old Gold’s outlook on goal for the remainder of the campaign.

Previously hailed as a “man on fire” by journalist Benjy Nurick, Adams has what it takes to deliver chances, as highlighted by his three Championship goals in three appearances so far in 2023/24.

What Doyle could add to Adams’ game, and Wolves outlook, is a creative spark to work with, providing O’Neil with a potentially deadly combination in attack.

Representing Sheffield United last season on loan in the Championship, the former Manchester City academy star netted three goals and provided four assists in the league, as well as showcasing his playmaking ability.

As per FBref, the Englishman averaged 1.70 key passes per 90 for the Blades last term, on top of an average 1.17 passes into the penalty area per 90, the sector where Adams is most active.

Communicating the lengths of his creative strengths, in the 2020/21 Premier League 2 season in City’s academy, the 21-year-old recorded an impressive 10 assists in 18 games, suggesting what he could bring to Wolves, and Adams.

It’s expected to be an exceptionally busy day at Molineux, with the opportunity for O’Neil to bolster his options in the final third by capturing the Southampton marksman.