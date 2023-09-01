After months of stagnancy in the transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers are set for a dramatic end to deadline day, as another target has emerged.

The Old Gold have already announced both the £53m sale of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City and the capture of Tommy Doyle from the treble winners on loan, with reports pointing to more action to come.

Who could Wolves sign on deadline day?

As reported by Sky Sports News (relayed via Football Daily), Strasbourg midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde has emerged as a target for the Midlands club to chase ahead of the 11pm deadline, with the two clubs locked "in talks over a potential deal."

Recent reports in France (via Get Football News France) claim that Strasbourg have turned down an €8m (£7m) bid from Wolves for the 25-year-old, who is said to have even agreed personal terms with the Premier League side.

With just hours remaining of the summer window, Gary O’Neil must act fast in the quest to secure the talented Frenchman, who was reportedly not in training for the club today.

Who is Jean-Ricner Bellegarde?

Deployed in a host of areas on the pitch, but primarily in central midfield, the 25-year-old machine could be the ideal capture for O’Neil this window, however, it’s clear as to why Strasbourg are reluctant to let him leave.

In the opening three Ligue 1 fixtures, the Wolves target has had a hand in four goals, scoring two and assisting two to assert his importance in his side’s midfield.

Named as one of the “crazy” talented midfielders that France have at their disposal by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Bellegarde could be the missing piece of the puzzle in O’Neil’s side.

Sales this summer have generated Wolves some critical funds, however have equally left the squad short in some areas due to the calibre of talent lost.

Bidding farewell to both Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes leaves Molineux without two star creators, which is where the Strasbourg ace could come in and bolster the options in such an area.

While Wolves will undoubtedly miss the quality of Nunes, the Portuguese whiz is not irreplaceable, certainly not for the £57m gained for his transfer.

In fact, when revising the numbers accumulated by the former Sporting CP whiz in comparison to Bellegarde in their respective 2022/23 campaigns, the averages pose an interesting read.

As per FBref, the Frenchman averaged 5.69 progressive passes and 3.87 progressive carries in Ligue 1 last term, as well as averaging an impressive 2.12 key passes per 90 to account for his nine assists that year.

At Molineux, Nunes fell far short of the Wolves target last season, averaging 3.06 progressive passes, 2.15 progressive carries and 0.99 key passes per 90 for the Old Gold, via FBref, suggesting that the 25-year-old could in fact be a stronger fit.

Taking into consideration that the Portuguese ace was adapting to the Premier League, it was perhaps a wise moment for Wolves to sell him, considering that he had not yet hit true form at the club, as highlighted by his two goal contributions in 34 league appearances.

With an opening offer turned down, O’Neil will have to work to secure the signature of Bellegarde, in a signing that could prove to make those at Molineux forget all about the talent of Nunes.