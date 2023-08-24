After a challenging summer in the transfer window, Wolverhampton Wanderers could finally locate their light at the end of the tunnel with an exciting talent linked to Molineux.

Gary O’Neil could welcome the club’s third signing of the window, despite their immense struggles to accumulate funds due to tough restrictions relating to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Despite not being able to spend lavishly during the summer, the Old Gold may still be able to acquire some dazzling talent as reports link the Midlands club to making a dip into the market.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

There has been some speculation regarding Wolves’ potential interest in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has been approached by the Midlands side, according to TEAMtalk.

Last week, news in South America suggested that the Premier League side could make a surprise move for Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri.

As reported by LR Uruguay (as relayed by Molineux News), O’Neil’s side have registered interest in the 21-year-old, who could make the switch to Molineux as part of a loan deal from Old Trafford.

Loaning the talent to a fellow side in the top-flight would be beneficial to the Red Devils in giving the player valuable experience, with AFC Bournemouth, Luton Town and Burnley also listed as interested parties.

What could Facundo Pellistri offer to Wolves?

After joining United in 2020 from Uruguayan side Penarol, the winger has endeavoured on two loan spells in the Spanish top-flight with Deportivo Alaves, as well as gaining spells of experience in the Premier League in six appearances so far.

Speaking on his progression, Erik ten Hag lauded the young gem for his work in training earlier this year, where he was described as being “the example by deserving his position by performance” by his manager.

Deployed on the right wing, the skilful starlet has been tipped to have a “bright future” in football by U23 scout Antonio Mango, who praised him for looking “at ease” when representing the Reds in the Europa League last season.

For Wolves, obtaining a right-sided threat could be the perfect acquisition for O’Neil, considering the departure of former winger Adama Traore earlier this summer.

The Spaniard was renowned at Molineux for his directness, pace and power on the flank, in a role that could be perfectly replicated by Pellistri should he make the move to the Midlands.

Having been hailed as being “dynamic” during his time at Alaves by scout Jacek Kulig, the 21-year-old averaged 3.21 progressive carries and 1.47 successful take-ons per 90 in LaLiga during the 2021/22 campaign, via FBref, suggesting that he has the strengths to succeed Traore.

The 27-year-old excelled one-versus-one on the wing for Wolves last season, averaging a mammoth 2.95 successful take-ons per 90, however as a player with significant experience on Pellistri, the Uruguayan’s averages pose for impressive reading at such early stages of his career.

Wolves could be the perfect destination for the United talent, who could fit into the club’s direct style of play with ease, with the opportunity there for him to impress in the Premier League and take valuable playing time back to Old Trafford next summer.