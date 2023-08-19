Wolverhampton Wanderers have experienced a difficult summer in the transfer market, with the club unable to spend due to ongoing issues regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The economic crisis at Molineux has widely affected proceedings on the pitch, with departed manager Julen Lopetegui leaving his post just five days prior to the Old Gold’s opening fixture of the 2023/24 calendar.

Things have taken a positive turn through the hiring of former AFC Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil, but the resounding problem of low squad numbers and little room to manoeuvre in the transfer window still remains.

Despite being unable to spend freely, the Midlands side have been linked to a host of talent this summer, with one name being a player that could significantly bolster the squad should the club be able to sanction a dip into the market.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

While incomings have been slow, there have been a significant number of players depart Molineux this window, with 14 players bidding farewell to the club through the form of loan moves, expiration of contracts and sales.

Sales have generated much-needed income for the Old Gold, however little attempt has been able to be made to replace those that have left, leaving the squad low on numbers and missing some of the past star quality.

A worrying report in France from Foot Mercato has claimed that another star player is being eyed by others in the market, with Mario Lemina said to be the target for three ‘big Premier League teams’, including Liverpool.

The 29-year-old has become an integral piece of the furniture in Wolverhampton, and a player that could be extremely difficult to replace should the rumours be believed, however a previous target could be the perfect figure to seek should the Gabon international part ways.

At the end of last month, the Old Gold were linked with LaLiga midfielder Guido Rodriguez, with journalist Cesar Luis Merlo claiming that Wolves had made contact with Real Betis in the bid to sign the Argentine.

There has since been no update on the potential transfer of the Betis ace, however should Lemina depart, a swoop for his talent would be the ideal move.

How good is Guido Rodriguez?

Having once been described as being “brutal defensively” by analyst Marcus Bring, Rodriguez was one of Betis’ best performers last season, as suggested by his average match rating of 7.07 in LaLiga, via Sofascore.

The Argentine, like Lemina, is deployed in defensive midfield, making him a strong acquisition for O’Neil to target in place of the trusted former Juventus star.

Based on their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, the players are extremely similar in their approach to play, both being assured presences for their clubs in terms of passing and protecting the back line from threat.

As per FBref, Lemina averaged 2.63 tackles and 1.80 blocks per 90 for Wolves last season, while maintaining a pass completion rate of 86.9%, numbers that were almost mirrored by Rodriguez in Spain.

For Betis, the 29-year-old maintained a pass completion rate of 86.7%, averaging a monstrous 3.60 tackles and 1.82 blocks per 90 in LaLiga, highlighting the similarities between the present and potentially future Wolves players.

O’Neil should consider chasing the talents of the £33k-per-week Argentine should a club come knocking for Lemina, who has attracted sufficient and deserved interest from elsewhere this summer.