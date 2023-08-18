Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a difficult summer so far, with the club unable to spend due to restrictions relating to Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The severity of the Old Gold’s finances reached a summit just five days before their opening fixture of the 2023/24 Premier League season, as Julen Lopetegui left his role as manager.

The Spaniard was replaced swiftly by former AFC Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil, who guided the squad to a convincing performance against Manchester United on Monday night, despite the fixture ending in a narrow defeat.

Without having the ability to spend, the club have seen the vast majority of their transfer activity stem from outgoings, with more talent expected to depart, leaving numbers low within the squad.

What’s the latest on Wolves’ transfer situation?

While it looks increasingly unlikely that Wolves will be able to financially sanction a move for a player this summer, there remains hope that someone can arrive to shed some light on a dull period.

The latest news regarding Molineux has linked Daniel Podence with a move away, with Celtic reported to be the most likely destination for the winger.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract with the Old Gold, now would be the ideal time for the club to cash in on the Portuguese gem, who joined the side back in 2020.

Despite their inability to sign players this summer, the Midlands club have been linked to a host of talent, with one name having the potential to be the perfect successor to Podence, should Wolves miraculously find the resources.

Back in April, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano was speculated to have received interest from the Midlands, as reported by outlets in Mexico.

Earning £97k-per-week in Naples, the Mexican has been rumoured to be close to departing the Blues this summer, in what would be a strong acquisition should Wolves opt to revive their interest.

What is Hirving Lozano’s playing style?

Like Podence, the 28-year-old is best utilised on the flank, with the ability to play on either side.

Once likened to Lionel Messi for his approach to play when going forward by Marcel Brands, director of football at his former club PSV, the “explosive and agile” wide player could be the perfect figure to get Molineux on their feet.

Despite falling down the pecking order in Naples, the forward contributed to eight goals last season, scoring four and assisting four in both Serie A and the Champions League for the Italian champions.

Described as an “attacking threat” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, the lively winger could be the perfect figure to replace Podence, based on their similarities when comparing the statistics relevant to their respective 2022/23 league campaigns.

As per FBref, the Wolves man averaged 2.19 progressive carries and 1.22 successful take-ons per 90 to showcase his ability in possession, also recording an average of 1.83 key passes per 90.

Lozano bettered the Portuguese attacker with his on-the-ball efforts, averaging 4.82 progressive carries and 2.13 successful take-ons per 90, as well as making an average of 1.68 key passes per 90 in Serie A, via FBref.

While it would be a reach that could shock everyone for Wolves to resuscitate their interest in the Mexican, there’s no doubt the impact the Napoli star could have in the instance that Podence bids farewell.