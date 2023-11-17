Wolverhampton Wanderers are reported to be eyeing one of their summer targets ahead of the January window, as Gary O’Neil looks to strengthen his side in preparation for the second half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

There was worry as to how the Old Gold would start the season, however, the Englishman has the squad firing again, with the Molineux outfit currently sitting comfortably in 12th in the table.

Despite the encouraging form of late, O’Neil admitted earlier in the season that his squad is “£80m short” in quality, with the January window set to be an interesting one for the Midlands club.

Wolves transfer targets - Josh Brownhill

In the summer, a report from TEAMtalk revealed that Wolves had made an ‘approach’ to sign Burnley midfielder, Josh Brownhill.

Nothing came of the rumours the narrative has re-emerged ahead of the winter market opening, with talkSPORT reporting this week that O’Neil’s side are ‘monitoring’ the Englishman’s situation.

The 27-year-old’s contract is set to expire at Turf Moor next summer, with talkSPORT relaying that the Clarets hope to activate the option of an additional year to ward off his admirers.

Signed by Burnley for £9m from Bristol City in 2020, Brownhill could be the cost-effective acquisition that the Old Gold desire in January.

How Josh Brownhill compares to Mario Lemina

With two goals in 11 appearances in the Premier League, the £45k-per-week Englishman sits as Vincent Kompany’s second-highest scorer, reinforcing his importance to the struggling bottom-of-the-table squad.

From a Wolves perspective, signing Brownhill could add to the depth of the squad that was heavily depleted in the summer due to the need to generate profit from sales.

Aside from being a strong creator for the Clarets, averaging the second-highest rate of key passes per game (1.1), the midfielder could offer similar to one of O’Neil’s stars at Molineux.

As per FBref, the 27-year-old is statistically comparable to Wolves dynamo Mario Lemina, suggesting the firepower that he could add to the Old Gold’s midfield alongside the Gabon international.

Josh Brownhill vs Mario Lemina 23/24 Premier League Statistic - per 90 Josh Brownhill Mario Lemina Pass completion % 74.0% 84.0% Progressive passes 3.12 2.60 Key passes 1.38 0.28 Shot creating actions 3.46 1.39 Tackles 1.85 2.41 Interceptions 1.27 1.85 Aerials won 1.04 1.30 Figures via FBref

As highlighted in their statistics portrayed above, while the 30-year-old Molineux star is a more assured defensive asset, the Burnley ace offers more in the final third, giving O’Neil food for thought when reflecting on how to craft his midfield.

From Joao Gomes to Boubacar Traore, the Englishman is yet to work out his favoured combination to partner Lemina in the engine room, with interest in Brownhill suggestive of what he wants going forward in a pivot.

The former Bristol City whiz is showing signs that he could be the perfect fit to accompany the Gabonese gem, with his presence in midfield having the ability to offer O’Neil an added threat in the final third, as well as an assured figure to protect the back line.

It’s clear that Burnley wish to keep hold of their "sublime" asset, as lauded by journalist Josh Bunting, in what has been a nightmare start to their Premier League resurgence, with Wolves’ recurring admiration an interesting narrative to follow.