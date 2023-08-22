Wolverhampton Wanderers could finally make their efforts in the summer transfer window count, as the club eye a market move in what would be Gary O’Neil’s first signing.

The Englishman has got off to a less desired, but somewhat expected start to life at Molineux, still waiting to get his first point on the board after two games played in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Old Gold’s prognosis was negative before the campaign got underway, after suffering a trialling summer due to increased pressures of Financial Fair Play (FFP), leading to the departure of former manager Julen Lopetegui just five days before the opening fixture.

Things could be on the up at Wolves under O’Neil, with reference to a potential signing that the club could finally make after a testing time financially.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

From failed bids for midfielder Alex Scott, who eventually captured by Bournemouth, to directionless interest for players that were way beyond the club’s financial reach, Wolves have been put to the test this summer.

However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel for O’Neil, with a new update linking Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill to Molineux.

As reported by TEAMtalk, Wolves have made an approach to sign Brownhill from the newly promoted side, who was purchased at Turf Moor in 2020 from Bristol City for a fee of £9m.

The speculation has been reinforced by transfer insider Dean Jones, who spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the “interesting” prospect of the 27-year-old joining Wolves.

“Wolves’ interest in Brownhill is interesting, and while I have seen some fans suggesting that he would likely just be a backup option, I don’t get the feeling that is so much the plan.

This is a player O’Neil knows well from his playing days, and further than that, he looked into signing him when he was Bournemouth manager.

When a new manager comes in, he wants to make his mark on the squad, and one way to do that is to add players with a certain character that reflects what you are looking for in the overall squad.

So, I think it’s an interesting link and makes sense as we see this latest version of Wolves' first-team squad emerge.”

What is Josh Brownhill’s playing style?

Described by former Wolves striker Steve Bull as a “top-class” talent back in 2021, Brownhill could solve a lot of questions regarding the club’s midfield.

Deployed as a central midfielder, the Englishman is versatile in his positioning in the heart of the squad, with the ability to play in both defensive and offensive roles in the middle.

Last term in the Championship, the Warrington-born machine registered 15 goal contributions, scoring seven and assisting eight in 41 appearances for the Clarets, highlighting his strengths in the final third.

For Wolves, his introduction could come at the perfect time, following the club’s farewell to midfield duo Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, who had graced the field of Molineux through the highs of the Nuno Espirito Santo era.

At 36-years-old, Moutinho had built up a stellar reputation in the Midlands, seeing him dubbed “wonderful” by journalist Liam Keen for his passing ability, an area that will be missed in his absence.

In signing Brownhill, O’Neil could bring a sense of the Portuguese veteran back to Wolverhampton, with the player possessing a very similar skill set to the classy midfielder.

Renowned for his strengths in playing the pivot in the engine room with a balance between defensive and offensive duties, Moutinho averaged 2.58 tackles and 6.67 progressive passes per 90 for Wolves last term, as well as averaging 1.82 key passes per 90 to showcase his edge in the final third, via FBref.

Such numbers were followed closely by the averages recorded by the Burnley whiz during the club’s journey to the top-flight, with him averaging 2.29 tackles, 4.78 progressive passes and an impressive 1.81 key passes per 90 in the Championship.

With 79 Premier League appearances already under his belt in his career, O’Neil could equip his side with his own version of Moutinho by signing Brownhill, who could be the missing piece to rebuilding the squad tarnished by heavyweight exits over the summer.