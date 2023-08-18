Wolverhampton Wanderers have continued to attempt to make moves in the transfer market, with updates suggesting the club’s latest target.

It’s been a difficult summer for the Old Gold, who have been unable to spend due to concerns relating to Financial Fair Play (FFP), leading up to the exit of former manager Julen Lopetegui just five days before their Premier League season opener.

The club found a fast and strong solution to their managerial woes in the form of Gary O’Neil, who could be on course to identify the first signing of his reign if Wolves can sanction the finances for a move.

Who could Wolves sign this summer?

The restrictions on the club’s spending has been the dull narrative of their summer so far, but a new era has begun under O’Neil, with a fresh outlook and a new wave of players.

While the arrivals have been stale aside from the free captures of Matt Doherty and Tom King, 14 players have departed Molineux through loan, sale and the expiration of contracts.

Latest news however has suggested that the Old Gold are eyeing a new target to add to the arrivals at Molineux, with news from Brazil relayed by Sport Witness, reporting that the club have had a bid rejected for Corinthians defender Murillo.

The report states that both Nottingham Forest and Wolves have ‘opened talks’ for the versatile centre-back, with the Midland outfit's opening bid of €12m (£10m) not close enough to the Brazilian club’s €20m (£17m) asking price.

It’s not followed with speculation that O'Neil's men will go back in for the 21-year-old again, however, gives a potentially uplifting angle that suggests that Corinthians would be ‘willing to negotiate’ a lower fee for the defender.

What is Murillo’s style of play?

Having once been described as “commanding” and a player that likes to “progress the ball forward” by journalist and South American football expert Nathan Joyes, Murillo could be the ideal acquisition for O’Neil to integrate into his side.

Identified for making Bournemouth more ‘proactive in their defensive actions’ by The Athletic’s Ahmed Shooble, Wolves’ new boss could relish in having a centre-back as progressively competent as Murillo.

Playing in Brazil’s Serie A with Corinthians, the 21-year-old has won an average of 57% of his total duels per game in the 2023 competition, as well as averaging a monstrous 5.02 clearances and 2.39 blocks per 90 at the heart of defence, via FBref.

For O’Neil, the Brazilian could fit the Englishman’s desire to have his squad close down danger at the first signs by installing him alongside Max Kilman, who has committed his future to Molineux as well as taking the captain's armband.

The enthusiasm for Murillo’s combative game is evident through his numbers in comparison to Kilman, with him averaging 1.24 tackles and 1.24 interceptions per 90 for Corinthians, a higher rate than the Wolves skippers’ 0.98 tackles and 0.52 interceptions last season.

In pairing an energetic player ready to combat danger with a figure branded with the anchor role, O’Neil could find great success and identify a perfect balance in central defence to crack the threat from the opposition quickly.

With one bid rejected, the question is there as to whether Wolves have the backing to sanction a second attempt, however, what is certain is the talent that the Old Gold could acquire.