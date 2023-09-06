Highlights The transfer window closed last week but Wolves are still looking to conclude some more business.

A free agent with Premier League and international experience could arrive at Molineux.

They'd be a fine alternative to Pablo Sarabia in Wolves' forward line.

Wolverhampton Wanderers had a thrilling end to the transfer window, after what was a bleak time for the majority of the summer at Molineux.

Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns led to significant restrictions on Julen Lopetegui’s ability to buy, with the issues climaxing in the Spaniard leaving his role just five days prior to the Premier League season opener.

The late sale of Matheus Nunes opened doors for Gary O’Neil to conduct some last-gasp buys in the bid to add to his squad, however, there could still be business to be done after deadline day.

Could Wolves sign any more players?

The late captures of Tommy Doyle and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde ended Wolves’ transfer window on a sweet note, thanks to the sale of Nunes that generated £53m.

Along with the free transfers of Tom King and Matt Doherty, the arrival of Enso Gonzalez capped off the summer for the Old Gold, however, there have been rumours that a free agent could yet join the club.

According to Sky Sports, former Manchester United man Jesse Lingard could make his way to Molineux as a free agent, after leaving Nottingham Forest at the expiration of his short-term contract.

It’s said that the Englishman has been training with his former loan club West Ham United throughout the summer, however, information has been relayed to suggest Wolves’ interest, with Sky Sports claiming the side could “make an offer”.

What is Jesse Lingard good at?

From a favoured England international and United ace to a free-agent, Lingard’s fall from the top has been both quick and disappointing, however, the player that was once there could make for an interesting coup for Wolves.

A product of the academy at Manchester United, the 30-year-old has experienced the highs and lows of the Premier League during his career, with the Midlands side’s interest posing as a chance for further redemption.

Prior to his loan move to West Ham, the versatile winger had netted 18 goals in the league for his boyhood club, with his form dropping off in the 2019/20 campaign in which he scored just once.

Given a new opportunity in east London, the former England international thrived, scoring nine and assisting five in only 16 Premier League appearances for the Irons.

Lauded as “sensational” during his loan spell by talent scout Jacek Kulig, O’Neil could reignite the form shown during his fresh start at the London Stadium by giving Lingard a passage to regular football.

One player who could be both threatened and bolstered by the Englishman’s potential arrival is Pablo Sarabia, who had a difficult introduction to Molineux last campaign.

The Spaniard averaged a dismal Sofascore match rating of 6.57 in his debut half-season following his arrival from PSG, however has come to light at times so far this term, with journalist Alex Richards dubbing him both “brilliant” and “anonymous”.

Competition could be the missing factor to the 31-year-old generating some form for Wolves, with Lingard being the ideal rival to add into the mix considering his identical positional strengths.

Deployable in both attacking midfield and on the flank, the former United talent has the finishing and play-making qualities adequate to challenge Sarabia, in healthy competition that could inspire the Spaniard’s consistency.

As well as his quality, the Warrington-born gem has the understanding and experience of how to play at the top level in the Premier League, an area that Sarabia hasn’t quite captured to the full extent.