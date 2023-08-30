Wolverhampton Wanderers have come alive as deadline day approaches, with Gary O’Neil hoping to secure further reinforcements before the close of the transfer window.

Everyone associated with the Old Gold will be pleased to see the back of what has been a dreary summer at Molineux, with Financial Fair Play (FFP) pressures consuming any chance of a positive development.

However, a number of targets have emerged for the Midlands club with less than three days to go until the close of the market, in what is set to be an interesting end to the summer for Wolves.

Who could Wolves sign before deadline day?

Things have gone from zero to 100 in a matter of days for O’Neil’s side, with a number of players said to be on the radar.

The most prominent update comes in the form of Paraguayan teen Enso Gonzalez, who is said to be close to agreeing a deal with Wolves that will see him sign for the Old Gold on a six-year contract, via journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Elsewhere, BBC reporter Simon Stone noted the club’s reported interest in Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate, who will be “allowed to leave” the Seagulls with Wolves and Everton listed as the Premier League representatives interested.

Looking at the defence, Fabrizio Romano reported on the Midlands side’s move for Girona centre-back Santiago Bueno, with the club “closing in on" a deal.

The Uruguayan’s medical is set to be completed imminently, in a deal worth €12m (£10m), via journalist Matteo Moreno.

Who is Santiago Bueno?

Previously listed as one of the “most interesting” U25 players at Girona by scout Jacek Kulig, Wolves could solve their issue of depth at the back in the capture of Bueno.

Deployed at centre-back, the 24-year-old could be the ideal figure to replenish the centre of defence on show at Molineux in the bid to relieve some pressure from Craig Dawson and Max Kilman.

For O’Neil, the most prominent target for the remainder of the transfer window was to ensure that the squad was able to compete to the demands of the 2023/24 campaign, something that was questioned following significant sales earlier in the summer.

Gaining £23m from Brentford for Nathan Collins was equally an impressive profit as it was a peculiar sale, however in obtaining Bueno, Wolves can finally replace the talent lost in the Irishman's departure.

Both deployed in central defence, the two players have similar strengths to their game, as highlighted when comparing their averages in their respective 2022/23 league campaigns.

As per FBref, Collins averaged 1.34 tackles and tackled 62.5% of dribblers he faced per 90 in the Premier League, numbers bettered by the club’s target who averaged 1.88 tackles and 66.7% dribblers tackled per 90 in La Liga.

Another area prominent in the Girona ace’s game that could be a strength to O’Neil is his eye for progressive play, as suggested by his average of 4.43 progressive passes per 90 last term, an improvement of Collins’ 3.18 for Wolves, via FBref.

Signing a replacement for the Brentford man was imperative, and in what could prevail as a stellar piece of business, Molineux could soon welcome the talent of Bueno.