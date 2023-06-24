Wolverhampton Wanderers have been one of the clubs interested in signing Championship hitman Viktor Gyokeres this summer, as Julen Lopetegui bids to end his side’s woes in front of goal.

Ending the campaign as the Premier League’s lowest scorers, the Spaniard will face the task of bolstering his attack while adhering to a tight budget, following the revelation of the club’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

The latest link to Gyokeres could tick one of those boxes, acting as a talisman in the second division, though the Old Gold would have to strike a compromised deal to remain within budget.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

The saga between Wolves and Coventry City striker Gyokeres has been ongoing since the beginning of last month.

Following the news of the club’s financial struggles, the deal took a backseat, though a refreshing update from the Daily Mail earlier this week included Wolves as a club ‘battling’ for the Swedish forward.

It’s reported that the Midlands club are one of the Premier League sides seen as ‘admirers’ of the 25-year-old, who is suggested to have a price tag of £25m.

What could Viktor Gyokeres offer Wolves?

Lauded as “phenomenal” by Coventry City manager Mark Robins (via the Coventry Telegraph), the striker fired the Sky Blues to the promotion play-offs after a dominating personal campaign.

In a total of 46 regular-season Championship appearances, the forward contributed 21 goals and 10 assists, as per FBref, ending the term as the league’s second-highest scorer behind Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom.

The 25-year-old could be a revelation for Wolves, having scored just 10 goals fewer than Lopetegui’s entire squad in the Premier League.

While his ability to put the ball in the back of the net is a hireable attribute in itself in the eyes of the Molineux outfit, the strengths of his game as a No 9 could inspire those around him to reach their full potential.

Wolves rotation striker Hwang Hee-chan has shown glimpses of the player he could be when operating in a free-scoring frontline.

Hailed as a player that is capable of doing “everything” by Ian Wright on BBC’s Match of the Day, (as relayed by Molineux News), the forward could unleash his talents by thriving next to a player as tactically aware as Gyokeres.

The Swede’s statistics this season show the calibre of player Wolves could snatch, as well as the ability the 25-year-old has to be potentially influential in unlocking the Korean.

As per Sofascore, the forward averaged 3 total shots and 1.3 shots on target per game in the Championship, as well as making an average of 45 touches of the ball to show his desire to be involved in the play.

The Coventry ace also recorded a team-high average of 1.8 key passes per game, making him an effective creator in an area that could give Hwang room to show his worth.

In signing a competent line-leader, Lopetegui could give the “dangerous” Wolves forward - as described by former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell - a perfect partner in Gyokeres, who has proven himself to be a player with strengths in conducting play in the final third.