Fabio Capello tips Wolves’ Raul Jimenez to make a switch to Juventus

Fabio Capello needs little or absolutely no introduction to anyone even remotely familiar with the footballing world. And the legend he is, the ex-Milan, Real Madrid and England boss’ opinion is always highly rated and when he speaks, others listen.

Now, in the latest exclusive interview with ESPN, the former manager talked about Juventus’ situation in Serie A and their need for reinforcements. Of course, the Bianconeri have clinched another title in 2019/20 but it was a hard-fought battle despite having Cristiano Ronaldo in the team.

Their misfortune continued in Europe as they were eliminated at the hands of Olympique Lyon in a rather shocking turn of events that then happened again against Manchester City as well. So it does seem like the Italians are missing something in their forward line.

According to Capello, Ronaldo is missing his own Karim Benzema at Juventus and the ideal man for that role would actually be Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Raul Jimenez. Here’s what Capello said for ESPN: ‘He is a great player who has lots of talent, ideal to play alongside Ronaldo. Because Cristiano has been missing a [Karim] Benzema at Juventus, that could be Raul.’

The Mexican has been linked with a move away from the Premier League for quite some time now and maybe Serie A would indeed be to his liking. Needless to say, playing alongside Ronaldo would surely be a big step-up for his career.

Verdict

One team’s fortune might indeed bring about the other team’s struggles in this case. Losing Jimenez would surely hit Nuno’s team hard and ensuring that he stays could be vital for Wolves.

Of course, despite them being a very good and rather exciting team, the Mexican could potentially set his sights on some greener pastures where the chance of silverware is much bigger than here in England.