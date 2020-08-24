Adama Traore: Wolves could clinch instant upgrade in Lucas Ocampos

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore is a wanted man this summer but Nuno Santo could clinch an instant upgrade with one mooted replacement…

What’s the word?

According to Sky Sports, the Midlands outfit are interested in Europa League winner Lucas Ocampos as a potential successor to the speedy Spaniard should he depart Molineux before next season.

It’s claimed that despite a £62m release clause, Sevilla would be open to accepting an offer around £40m but Wolves would only be able to afford such an amount if Traore or any other key asset is sold.

Several other top-flight teams are also keen, though no bid has been made for the winger just yet.

Finished end product

Whilst the departure of Traore would be a bitter pill to swallow for fans and Nuno alike, replacing him with the Argentina international could actually be a little upgrade in the role.

Over the past few years, the 24-year-old has been lamented for his lack of final product and even though that has improved tenfold under the stewardship of the Portuguese, it’s still nowhere near the level at which Ocampos possesses.

Both Liverpool and Man City have been linked to a transfer tussle over the Wolves star by the Mirror.

Traore scored six goals and provided nine assists in all competitions with his dribbling ability his main threat, averaging a whopping 4.9 per game, via WhoScored.

But Ocampos has notched a colossal 18 goals and four assists, including a strike to knock Wolves out of the UEL this campaign and while he may not possess the powerful wing play of Traore, he evidently knows where the onion bag is.

He also averaged 2.7 shots and 2.2 dribbles per game, which isn’t poor whatsoever.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein labelled him an “exciting” talent in a recent Q&A and that’s exactly what Wolves would be getting.

If Jeff Shi can land the 6 foot 2 speedster, then it would be one hell of a statement to make as it suggests that the Midlanders are wanting to stick around with the big boys at the top end of the table.

AND in other news, Fabio Capello tips Wolves star to make a switch to Italy…