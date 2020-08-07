Wolves can land Adama Traore successor in Ismaila Sarr

After beating Olympiacos on Thursday evening, Wolves continue their impressive journey in the Europa League this season.

All attentions for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will be on far how they can go in the competition, but with the transfer window already open, the club must also have one eye on the kinds of players they want to be bringing in ahead of the new Premier League campaign next month.

One man who has been linked with a move away in recent months is Adama Traore, with league champions Liverpool said to be interested in a move for the winger.

As such, Wolves will surely need to be on the look-out for a potential replacement in case the Spaniard does leave, and Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has been a player touted with a move to Molineux in recent days – Liverpool are also said to be in the running to sign him too.

But if Nuno’s side can win the race for Sarr’s signature, then they will undoubtedly get the perfect Traore successor.

The Senegal international only joined recently relegated Watford in a £31m deal last summer, and even despite a difficult campaign for his club, he did stand out on a personal note – he scored six goals and six assists in 30 games across all competitions, including a match-winning display in a 3-0 win over Liverpool.

Would you like to see Ismaila Sarr at Molineux?

No Vote Yes Vote

His Hornets teammate Abdoulaye Doucoure waxed lyrical about his potential, saying: “I’ve told him as a joke that he’s a Champions League player, but I really think it’s because I know he has exceptional qualities. He’s not just quick, he’s incredible at finishing, he can find space, keep the ball and I hope he’ll go very far.”

Sarr has shown flashes of enormous potential in a Watford shirt, and the one thing he perhaps need to add is consistency – just like Adama. If Wolves can put together a deal for the Senegalese speedster, then the hope will be that Nuno can be the man to help teach him that.