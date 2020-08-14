Wolves news: Star told to leave club amidst Liverpool and Man United interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ season has been quite good overall. But alas, their Europa League run was halted by Sevilla just the other day, putting an end to an excellent run and an excellent campaign as a whole. Still, even with all of that being said, no silverware once again will surely plant a seed of doubt in some of the stars’ minds at Molineux.

One such player is definitely Raul Jimenez and now, he’s been told by ESPN writer Sergio Dipp to leave Wolves for greener pastures where he can achieve much more and more importantly, win titles.

The Mexican football expert believes it’s time for him to move on, especially considering that there is interest from other Premier League titans like Manchester United or even Liverpool. Needless to say, he believes Jimenez would be a much bigger success at Old Trafford or Anfield instead of the Molineux.

Here’s what he wrote for ESPN: “Leave Wolverhampton now, the best thing Raul Jimenez can do is change of scene. The English League has been very good for him, but the team has been too small for him.

He should have a thirst for revenge and a desire to demonstrate at the highest level, because in May he will turn 30 and naturally the window will be closing. So he has to take advantage of the fact that he is coming off the best season of his career”

The coveted striker was signed from Benfica back in 2018 after four years of service under the Portuguese badge and has bagged 44 goals and 18 assists across 99 matches for Wolves ever since.

According to Dipp, now would be the ideal time to leave.

Verdict

There is no denying Jimenez’s quality but he is also slowly but surely heading towards the latter parts of his career and this may indeed be one of his last chances to shine for a top, top team.

Wolves are also an incredibly exciting squad but will they actually claim some silverware for their efforts in the immediate future? It seems there’s a huge decision ahead of Jimenez and only time will tell what happens next.