Wolves fans discuss interest in Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos

Whilst Wolves’ Europa League journey may have been cut short at the quarter-final stage, fans of the Molineux side will no doubt have been watching the final with a keen eye.

The team that knocked them out, Sevilla, triumphed 3-2 over Inter on Friday evening, thus sealing yet another Europa League title in their history. And one man who certainly impressed was Lucas Ocampos.

Spot the fact from the fib: Are these Premier League records true or false?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Aston Villa have suffered the most defeats in Premier League history True False

As per Sofascore, he had a 100% dribble success rate, provided one key pass, won four of his five ground duels and earned two free-kicks for his side too.

And with Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claiming that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are interested in signing him this summer, Wolves fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions about being linked with the winger.

Ocampos is a Rolls Royce be Andy been saying for ages pick a player who you could realistically sign to make us top 4. It’s him. Can’t see it happening tho! — MattPav (@ThePavFM) August 21, 2020

Be sick if true — itsmebrody (@BrodyWilson88) August 21, 2020

These two I really like Niles is so versatile deffo be a good player for us and ocampos looks very good would be a smart signing — SpireWolf95 (@SpireWolf1995) August 21, 2020

Ocampos walks into our side — Ash Khayat ® (@AshKhayat) August 21, 2020

Love to see Ocampos — Carlos 🐺 (@FodusCaralho) August 22, 2020

Ocampos yes 💯 — Bato (@batek81) August 21, 2020

A couple of fans seemed to take issue with Ocampos’ play-acting, slamming the fact that he spent a lot of time on the floor trying to con the ref into blowing the whistle.

Spent a lot of time on the floor trying to cheat the ref. Looked good when he stayed on his feet. — David Lindsey (@davelinds29) August 21, 2020

No thanks. This guy it’s an actor more than a player. Always crying on the floor for fouls. — Gio Aurelius (@JorgeAurelius) August 21, 2020

Ocampos has enjoyed a terrific season with Sevilla this year, netting 17 times in 44 games across all competitions, including the match-winning strike in the clash against Wolves in the quarter-finals.

Would Ocampos be a good signing for Wolves?

Yes Vote No Vote

At 26, he is entering the prime years of his career, and would bring the proven quality and end product that Wolves will need next season as they attempt to qualify for European football once again.