Wolves may have just found their ideal Adama Traore replacement

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unlikely to have a busy summer transfer window but one mooted target would more than make up for it if reports are to be believed.

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves are ‘focused’ on signing Newcastle United sensation Allan Saint-Maximin as they look to take advantage of the Magpies’ precarious situation and uncertainty off the pitch.

Would Saint-Maximin be a good addition for Wolves?

It’s claimed that the enigmatic Frenchman has been tipped to leave St James’ Park following an impressive debut season amid the ongoing takeover saga.

Meanwhile, the Midlands outfit have a real shot at being in the Europa League once again next season having finished the campaign in seventh place and they could even win it this year with the competitions set to resume next week.

Traore replacement?

A lot has been made about Adama Traore’s future at Molineux. Premier League winners Liverpool have been one side courted with interest in the right-sided beast in recent months.

Saint-Maximin could be the absolute ideal replacement for the Wolves man should he actually depart the club this summer.

Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles has even compared the pair, speaking to ChronicleLive, he said: “He’s a great player. Physically, you know the guy from Wolves, Traore? Max says he never does gym, he’s never done gym before, but he’s strong as an ox. He’s fast, so explosive.”

The 23-year-old has been one of the few shining lights for Toon this season having provided three goals and four assists. He’s also averaged a whopping 4.7 dribbles, 1.8 shots and 1.3 key passes per game, via WhoScored, which further bolsters reasoning behind why this might be a very smart move indeed.

Only Traore has managed more dribbles each appearance in the top-flight this campaign whilst Saint-Maximin is ahead for shots and key passes.

There can’t be a more like-for-like successor here and Fosun should absolutely sanction a swoop for the £18m-rated attacker, just a year on from his £16m switch from Nice.

