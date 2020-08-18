Wolves may be eyeing Joao Palhinha as a Ruben Neves successor

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Santo wants additions this summer but their latest reported move could be a sign of things to come…

What’s the word?

According to Birmingham Live, Wolves’ interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha is thought to be genuine – and some will know him well from their clash with SC Braga in the Europa League earlier this season, where he has been on loan for two years.

It comes two weeks after Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) claimed the 25-year-old has already chosen his destination with that thought to be the Midlands side.

They also suggest that just €10m (£9m) will be enough for Sporting to consider a sale.

Neves successor?

Nuno Santo’s midfield is a pretty competitive minefield with the usual choices being a combination of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker whilst Morgan Gibbs-White, Bruno Jordao and Romain Saiss are other options in the role.

Therefore, adding another man in the middle could mean that another is edged towards the exit door – or at the very least, more competition.

Palhinha is in a very similar mould to Neves, who regularly is courted with interest from the big dogs whenever the transfer window swings around – A Bola have claimed that the Sporting midfielder would only come in if his national compatriot leaves this summer.

The Portuguese League Cup winner is quite the tough-tackling enforcer having averaged 2.8 tackles, 2.2 fouls and 3.2 long balls per game, via WhoScored, both domestically and in the UEL.

At 6 foot 3, he’s also an imposing figure who can provide a threat at either end of the pitch, as seen by him winning an average of 3.4 aerial duels per appearance.

No player in Wolves’ squad has managed more tackles per game than the Lisbon colossus.

Whilst the only thing he’s lacking that Neves has is that thunderbolt strike and slight attacking edge but given the Portuguese powerhouse is available at such a cheap price, he’d be a most welcome addition at Molineux.

