Wolverhampton Wanderers endured a difficult start to the 2023/24 campaign after weathering the storm of the transfer window, however things are beginning to look up for the Old Gold.

Combating the loss of key players, and former manager Julen Lopetegui amid financial woes, Wolves attempted to maintain the quality in the squad before the start of the Premier League season, throwing Gary O’Neil in at the deep end.

The Englishman arrived in the Midlands four days before the season opener with a squad depleted by the losses of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Matheus Nunes among others, however things finally look to be finding order at Molineux.

The former Bournemouth boss seems to have found the code to unlock his best XI, with two wins and two draws on the board from a challenging start to the campaign that his side had little chance to prepare for under his command.

O’Neil has done an encouraging job so far, being praised as “just amazing” by star man Hwang Hee-chan, who told Express and Star that the squad “100% trust him”, however the man at the helm is not the only figure to thank for recent form.

Along with Hwang, fellow winger Pedro Neto has been in impeccable form in 2023/24, highlighting just why Wolves signed him after a challenging rise to the top in the Midlands.

When did Wolves sign Pedro Neto?

Captured in 2019 from Lazio, Neto arrived in Wolverhampton as a 19-year-old prospect and another Portuguese talent to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s movement.

A product of Braga’s academy, the tricky winger grasped four Serie A appearances with Lazio’s first team before moving onto Wolves, signing alongside Bruno Jordao who followed an identical path to his teammate through the ranks.

Things have worked out better for Neto than Jordao in England, with the defensive midfielder only making five senior appearances for Wolves since his arrival, compared to the 23-year-old’s 119 so far.

The duo arrived as relatively unknown players, however it was clear from the beginning just what path Nuno had paved out for them, with Express and Star explaining that the pair would be ‘around the first-team’ over heading to the academy.

What was the reaction when Pedro Neto signed for Wolves?

As relayed by Express and Star, former Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell dubbed both Neto and Jordao as having “high potential” to succeed at Wolves, while making it clear that their worth would become clear in the future with them both being so young.

Arriving as a 19-year-old, Neto was expected to “take time” to make an impact in the first team by Thelwell, which was a fair analogy for a teenager with no experience in England and little experience in senior football.

It quickly became apparent just how highly thought of the winger was by Nuno, who handed him 44 appearances across all competitions in his debut campaign of 2019/20, including 29 Premier League appearances and eight in the Europa League.

From a developing prospect to a scorer in Europe, Neto settled quickly into his new surroundings, highlighted by his ten goal contributions in his first season, scoring five and assisting five.

As time has progressed, the full potential of the Portuguese ace’s game has become more and more apparent, reinforcing just how successful taking a gamble on a prospect can prosper for clubs.

Has Pedro Neto lived up to expectation?

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the blistering form of his debut campaign has not been sustainable throughout his Wolves career, with injury and a struggle to remain consistent having at times questioned how suited his future is to Molineux.

In his second season at the club, the dynamic winger secured 31 Premier League appearances, showing just how integral his presence was to the squad as he netted five goals and recorded six assists in the league.

In 2021, things came crashing down for the rising star, as he suffered a fractured patella which saw him remain out of action for almost 300 days, seeing him miss 52 fixtures for club and country during that period.

The 2021/22 campaign was tough for the winger, who scored one goal in only 13 appearances that season, unable to continue his progression due to his injury that required surgery.

Unfortunately for Neto, his subsequent return to fitness was temporary, as he was back under the knife eight months later to repair ligament damage in his ankle after being forced off during a match-up against West Ham United in October 2022.

Subsequently, the forward missed the World Cup in Qatar as a result and didn’t return to action until March 2023, bringing his progression to a halt over a challenging two years for the former Braga starlet.

Taking into consideration the stop-start reality of his time at Molineux so far, it’s difficult to determine just how much of a success his career in England has been, however when he is at full fitness, his quality is undeniable as Wolves have seen this season.

Arriving as a prospect and spending over a year in total away from action, the 23-year-old has still managed to contribute directly to 30 goals in 119 appearances so far, suggesting his proficiency in the final third when fit and firing.

How important is Pedro Neto to Wolves?

When revising the 2023/24 campaign alone, Neto’s past struggles disappear, with the winger just one assist short of equalling his best record at Wolves having played just eight games so far.

In eight Premier League appearances, the forward has scored one goal and registered five assists, with his form described as “absolutely incredible” by O’Neil which is almost an understatement.

Pedro Neto Premier League record Season Apps Goals Assists 2019/20 29 3 3 2020/21 31 5 6 2021/22 13 1 1 2022/23 18 0 1 2023/24 TBC 8 1 5 All figures via Transfermarkt

Wolves have scored nine goals so far this season, with the Portuguese involved in all but three, affirming his importance to the squad and how vital it is that they protect him from injury.

It’s not just his on-field antics that relay his treasured status at Molineux, with him said to be valued by his club at a staggering £50m, telling of how highly he could still benefit the Old Gold both financially and performance-wise.

Journalist Dean Jones relayed how regarded Neto is in O’Neil’s squad, telling GIVEMESPORT that the Midlands side value him “extremely highly” with reference to circulating rumours of interest from Arsenal.

It’s a scenario that Wolves are all too familiar with, having bid farewell to captain Ruben Neves this summer, holding a player of high importance is a familiarity in recent times at Molineux.

Described as a figure that had previously carried the Old Gold, Neves was instrumental on the pitch during his tenure in Wolverhampton, scoring 30 goals and recording 13 assists in 253 appearances in central midfield.

The Al-Hilal star’s presence in the middle of the park guided Wolves through thick and thin, however when considering Neto’s contributions so far this term, the 23-year-old is showcasing form more integral to the side’s success than most.

Pedro Neto rank vs teammates at Wolves in 2023/24 Premier League Average match rating 1st Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Shots per game =1st Goals =2nd All stats via WhoScored

As highlighted by WhoScored and projected in the table above, Neto has been Wolves’ top performer this campaign, and taking into consideration the mess that O’Neil inherited, the timing of the winger’s form has been the highest blessing for the new manager.

From a hopeful prospect to an unmovable force in the current crop of talent at Molineux, Wolves struck gold in signing Neto as a teen as they continue to see his best form unfold in the 2023/24 season.