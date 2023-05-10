Wolverhampton Wanderers are thought to be in talks with the representatives of Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura.

What’s the latest Wolves transfer news involving Moura?

Wolves guaranteed another season in the Premier League after a 1-0 win over rivals Aston Villa on Saturday. Julen Lopetegui’s side now sit on 40 points with three games remaining, and it looks as if the club’s attention is now on new signings ahead of the manager’s first full season in charge.

One player to potentially arrive at Molineux could be Moura, who is out of contract in north London at the end of the current campaign.

One Spanish outlet shared an update regarding Moura’s future in the last 48 hours, where Wolves were named. It is believed that the Old Gold “have started talks with the player's representatives”. However, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in contact over a move, with both Premier League rivals possibly able to offer European football next season.

Tottenham have made it clear they will not renew Moura’s £90,000-a-week contract, with Roma, Lazio and Marseille also expressing an interest in his services.

Should Wolves move for Moura?

Attacking reinforcements are clearly needed this summer, with Wolves the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 30 goals in 35 games. Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves are the top scorers with six goals each, and you could say there are pros and cons when it comes to possibly bringing in Moura.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour in north London and has played just 116 minutes of Premier League football this season, failing to score or register an assist in the top flight.

However, the Brazilian, once dubbed "magic" by The Times' Jonathan Northcroft, has plenty of experience at the highest level for club and country, making over 500 senior appearances for Sao Paulo, PSG and Tottenham, contributing to more than 200 goals, showing he has quality and how he could reignite his career in the Midlands.

He also knows how to score at Molineux after netting in separate wins for Tottenham during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, and it looks as if Wolves are working on a free transfer, making this one to watch over the coming months.