Highlights Wolves were looking at signing a striker during the summer with Che Adams linked.

However, an £18.5m alternative could have been snapped up before he joined a club on the continent.

The player bagged 22 goals in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

Wolverhampton Wanderers claimed their first three points of the season in match week three of the Premier League, after what was a treacherous summer for the Old Gold.

From being restricted of funds due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) pressures, to being left without a manager just five days before the 2023/24 campaign commenced, the outlook for Wolves’ season ahead looked bleak before the off.

Gary O’Neil was hired as a quick resolution in the coaching department, as well as the sale of Matheus Nunes aiding the club in bringing in much-needed reinforcements after months of tight finances, turning the direction from the doom and gloom of the past to the positives of the future.

One issue that remains is the squad’s difficulty in scoring goals, which was speculated to have been an area eyed to bolster on deadline day, however, the window closed without a striker identified.

Who did Wolves want to sign this summer?

The narrative of Che Adams’ future was of interest to Molineux on the final day of the transfer window, as the Southampton striker was speculated to make the move to the Midlands.

It was later revealed that any potential deal was off, according to Express and Star, leaving O’Neil short in the strike department as expected this season.

Earlier in the summer, fans were left dreaming as links to former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres circled, however, the Sweden international made the move to Sporting Lisbon in a deal rumoured to be worth around £18.5m.

How many goals has Viktor Gyokeres scored?

There’s no doubt that Wolves would have been attracted to the services of Gyokeres, who netted 22 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions for the Sky Blues last term.

After ending the 2022/23 season as the Premier League’s lowest-scorers, it was imperative that a reliable forward was recruited to break the chain, however, things never looked likely as the details of the club’s financial turmoil unravelled.

One positive from the lows of the FFP worries was that Fabio Silva remained at the club, after returning from a season of two loan experiences at both Anderlecht and PSV.

The 21-year-old made a strong impact away from Molineux, scoring seven goals in the Belgian Pro League in his first loan spell, followed by netting four Eredivisie goals for PSV before his return.

While his talent is unquestionable, the youngster's development is a process with his skills still raw and maturing to the demands of the Premier League, leaving question marks over whether he could be the man to solve such woes in the final third.

Indeed, when it comes to his action for the Old Gold, Silva has only found the net on five occasions in 67 outings.

Gyokeres, therefore, could have been the perfect inclusion for the Old Gold, as highlighted by his fast start in Portugal, where he scored a brace on his debut in Liga Portugal for Sporting.

Previously lauded as “one of a kind” by former manager Mark Robins, the 25-year-old has the feel of a prolific forward and one that could have been a reliable figure at Molineux to bolster their outlook in front of goal.

Silva is yet to open his scoring in the Premier League this season, and with plenty of minutes still to be played there is a chance he will find his feet, however, many will be wondering just how the team would have looked with the former Coventry City marksman setting the pace.