Wolverhampton Wanderers will be glad to see the back of the summer transfer window, in what was a trialling time for the Old Gold - and owners Fosun - amid their financial issues.

Julen Lopetegui’s exit, swiftly covered by Gary O’Neil’s arrival, was the climax of the problems surrounding Molineux’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) restraints, giving the squad just five days to adjust before their Premier League opener.

Despite the hardships and uncertainty that fueled the summer break, Wolves prevailed in a positive light, putting in encouraging performances in their fixtures so far with the hope that the results will follow.

The squad has changed dramatically since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with key players departing and new faces arriving, giving those associated with the club time to reflect on the talents that remain.

How much did Wolves pay for Pablo Sarabia?

Signed in January from Paris Saint-Germain, Pablo Sarabia is one of the players fans will hope to see succeed under O’Neil after a slow start to his Wolves career.

The Midlands side paid PSG a fee of €5m (£4.4m) for the Spaniard, a minimal fee for a player past the stage of his prime with him being 30 at the point of his transfer.

It turned out to be a forgettable 2022/23 campaign for the winger, who netted once for Wolves in 13 appearances and failed to score or assist in 19 appearances for the French outfit before his move.

Beginning his first full season in the Premier League, Sarabia has had a hot and cold start, a narrative identifiable from last term’s disappointing form.

How much does Pablo Sarabia earn?

Picking up a weekly wage of £90,000, the Spaniard is Wolves’ highest earner, which makes for interesting reading considering his lack of performance since his arrival at the club.

Described by journalist Alex Richards as being “anonymous” in the Premier League last time out against Crystal Palace, the 31-year-old has a lot of making up to do with reference to his hefty paycheck at Molineux.

A stellar Carabao Cup performance against League One side Blackpool softened the criticism Sarabia had been receiving, however it was a display expected by an accomplished player with a recorded 508 appearances at the top level.

A salary of £4.6m a year is what Wolves pay to receive the services of the 31-year-old, who averaged a Sofascore match rating of 6.57 in the Premier League last season.

There was talk in the transfer window that the former PSG man could be on his way towards the exit at Molineux after just six months, with interest from Saudi Arabia in the inconsistent forward.

Journalist Ben Jacobs relayed the news that Al-Ettifaq were “considering” a move for the winger, however opted for Demarai Gray instead, giving the Spaniard a lifeline to try to impress in gold.

There’s plenty of time left for Sarabia to impose himself at Wolves, with this season pivotal for the 31-year-old’s career as he is presented with the opportunity to have a key role under O’Neil if he performs.

With one goal and one assist to his name since arriving in the Premier League, the £90k-per-week expense must be shown some sort of explanation to avoid the deal being branded a waste of funds as far as Fosun - and Wolves - are concerned.