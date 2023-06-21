Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly 'keeping tabs' on Gambian starlet Adama Bojang.

Wolves transfer news - What's the latest on Adama Bojang?

According to the Evening Standard, the Old Gold are amongst a 'raft of European clubs taking an interest in 19-year-old gem Adama Bojang.

The youngster has shot to prominence in recent months thanks to his exceptional performances for the Gambian team in the U20 World Cup, where he scored in the round of 16.

Before that, in March, he helped guide his team to the final of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished runners-up, and he was named in the team of the tournament.

His club side, Steve Biko FC, have valued the player at just £2.6m, and with a low price tag, it's no surprise that Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested.

Would Adama Bojang be a bargain at just £2.6m?

In a world in which Chelsea are signing 16-year-olds for £17m, a fee of only £2.6m for a 19-year-old prospect who has plenty of experience as a youth international and some experience in senior football seems like a bargain.

Granted, that senior football has come in the Gambian league for club side Steve Biko, but it will still have been beneficial towards his development.

Looking at the player's statistics from his time with the Gambian U20s paints a picture of a clinical forward. In just ten appearances for the side, he has produced seven goal contributions, six goals and one assist.

Nicknamed as "The Gambian Hurricane" in his domestic league thanks to his rapid pace and trickery, the 6 foot 3 dynamo expressed his reaction to the European links, telling BBC Africa back in April:

"I've heard about the news and I am excited about it. It boosts my morale. I'm focusing more on consistency which motivates me a lot, because seeing such clubs following you is a great feeling."

He hasn't been shy in revealing his lofty ambitions, though, saying: "I want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo."

Bojang might get close if former Millwall and Plymouth Argyle striker Cherno Samba is to be believed.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Pilgrims player said:

"He's ready to go, he works hard and he's hungry. He is destined for greatness.

"Fingers crossed he stays away from injury but he will be a top, top, top player."

If the hype is to be believed and you look at the several Man of the Match awards he has already won with his U20 international side, then that fee of £2.6m starts to look very good.

It was in one of those game-changing performances that he really shone.

In a match against South Sudan in the quarter-finals, and after sitting out the final group game, the dynamic forward came back into the team to score a hat trick in just 27 minutes.

With performances like that, Wolves should be pursuing Bojang, as they held the unfortunate award for scoring the fewest goals out of any team in the Premier League last season, only 31 in 38 games.

Attacking reinforcements are desperately needed at the club, and with Atalanta reportedly asking for an eye-watering £86m for Rasmus Hojlund after one breakthrough debut campaign in Serie A, for example, a significantly cheaper gamble seems too good an option to pass up, especially given Wolves' Financial Fair Play issues.