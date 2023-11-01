Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a decent start to the 2023/24 campaign after the loss of Europa League-winning coach Julen Lopetegui shortly before the opening gameweek of the season.

Wolves are sitting twelfth in the Premier League under new manager Gary O'Neil and are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in the top-flight, a run that includes a 2-1 win over last season's treble winners Manchester City as well as a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

However, the Wanderers suffered a massive setback last Saturday evening against the Magpies when Pedro Neto was stretchered off the rain-soaked pitch at Molineux with a hamstring problem. The Portugal international is expected to be out for around six weeks, although O'Neil is hopeful that Neto can return before the gruelling Christmas period.

Nevertheless, Wolves are reportedly already looking at bringing a new attacking option to the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Latest Wolves transfer news

The Midlands club have been closely scouting the progress of Fluminense attacker Jhon Arias, according to TEAMtalk, as the Colombian forward prepares for the biggest game of his life at the weekend against Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final.

Wolves are said to be one of seven clubs keeping tabs on the 5 foot 6 ace, alongside Premier League rivals West Ham United, Crystal Palace, and Burnley, Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City, as well as Scottish giants Rangers.

Arias has been an integral part of Fernando Diniz's relationist system with the Brazilian side, a tactical set-up which is concerned with how players interact and connect with one another on the pitch as opposed to their relationship with space.

Arias' form under Brazil's interim national team boss Diniz has been noticed not only by clubs in England but also by his country, having made ten appearances for Colombia since his first call-up last year. The 26-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal but TEAMtalk have claimed that the wide-man could be available for sign in January.

Neto could return before the winter window but has been linked with a move to top-flight title challengers Arsenal while Daniel Podence is currently out on loan for the rest of the season with Olympiacos, having been frozen out of the squad by manager O'Neil when the coach arrived at the club back in August. Wolves could be planning for the future by scouting Arias.

Jhon Arias' stats this season

Impressively, Arias has been in better form than even that of seven-assist Neto this term, scoring nine goals and registering 13 assists for Fluminense in all competitions in 2023 and has played across both flanks under Diniz. The Colombian will be hoping to improve on this tally as the Brazilian club looks to lift South America's biggest crown for the first time ever.

Over the past 365 days, Arias has closely comparable data to that of Sunderland star Jack Clarke as well as Middlesbrough's versatile wide player Isaiah Jones, according to FBref's 'Player Comparison' tool.

Most similar players to Jhon Arias Player Club #1 Everton Soares Flamengo #2 Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly Metz #3 Isaiah Jones Middlesbrough #4 Jack Clarke Sunderland #5 Luis Enrique Quinones Tigres UNAL Data via FBRef.

The former Santa Fe man ranks extremely highly on a number of attacking metrics on FBref over the course of a year, sitting in the top 8% of positionally similar players in comparable leagues for progressive carries per 90, the top 6% for shots on target per 90, the top 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, the top 2% for touches in the attacking third per 90 and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90.

But Arias is not just a superb offensive player, as he shines defensively too for Fluminense. When pinned against all other wingers and attacking midfielders in Brazil's premier division, Arias is in the top 8% for blocks per 90, the top 14% for tackles per 90, the top 10% for tackles in the defensive third per 90 and the top 10% for passes blocked per 90.

However, it's also important to note how Arias would fit in at Wolves, especially if partnered with the high-flying Hwang Hee-chan, who has found the net seven times at Molineux this season under O'Neil in all competitions. Only Manchester City's "goal machine" Erling Haaland has scored more headers than Hwang in the Premier League this term.

Arias would be the perfect player to keep this form going. So far in 2023, the Fluminense star ranks in the top 8% for crosses per 90, the top 11% for crosses into the penalty area per 90 and averages 1.7 key passes per 90. This could be a great acquisition for Wolves, particularly if a Neto-less hole is left in the team when the transfer window opens.