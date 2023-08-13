Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in player with "elite passion and determination" according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, which could be precisely what the club need this summer.

It's not been the summer that fans of the Old Gold would've been hoping for this year, as their transfer window has been busy for all the wrong reasons.

Where the club have spent previous seasons splashing £100m plus on new and exciting transfers, Wolves have had to sell a vast array of their stars this year, with club captain and fan favourite Ruben Neves the most high-profile departure, netting the club £47m when he joined Saudi side Al Hilal.

The exodus of talent hasn't just been limited to playing staff either.

Last week, the club confirmed the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui with Sky Sports claiming it was down to 'broken promises' and the high-profile sales.

His replacement, ex-Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil was announced on the very same day.

This tightening of the belt has come as a result of the club being at risk of breaking the Premier League profit and loss regulations that stipulate clubs in the league cannot lose more than £105m over three years, and according to The Athletic, Wolves were at risk of doing just that following their extravagant spending in recent years.

The club have at least communicated to the fans that spending will be incredibly restricted this summer through an open letter from chairman Jeff Shi.

However, in more positive news, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti highlighted one exciting player that The Wanderers are interested in this summer.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Wolverhampton Wanderers and Alexis Saelemaekers?

Galetti named the AC Milan midfielder as someone to keep an eye on regarding potential incomings at Molineux over the next few weeks.

He explained that the chance of him leaving Milan this summer has been increased as he seems to be outside the club's long-term plans.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "A new name, another name is Saelemaekers of AC Milan. That is another player who is appreciated. Let's keep an eye on him.

"He is on the sideline in the project of the Italian club of the Rossoneri. So, this is the overall situation of Wolves."

How good is Alexis Saelemaekers?

It might've been somewhat of an underwhelming season for the Belgian at the San Siro last year, but even in his limited minutes, he was able to show some signs of quality and flashes of brilliance along the way.

In his 14 starts for Milan last year, he scored two goals, provided three assists, averaged 1.2 shots per game, maintained a passing accuracy of 81.3%, won one Man-of-the-Match award and averaged a match rating of 6.59, all per WhoScored.

However, his strengths become much more apparent when you look at his underlying numbers. While he is undoubtedly still an attacking threat, he is also an incredibly busy midfielder and can provide a decent amount of defensive work from midfield.

According to FBref, which compares players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the "quality" midfielder sits in the top 3% for interceptions, the top 12% for clearances, the top 14% for tackles, and the top 18% for successful take-ons, all per 90.

He is a player that was touted for big things only a couple of years ago, with then-Belgium manager Roberto Martinez lauding the Milan man:

"He can play as a wing-back in a five-man midfield too, but his best quality is getting the ball at his feet, turning and seeing the space around him. He already showed good signs in the Under-21 side, but he really stepped up a level since joining Milan. It's the perfect club for Alexis and he will be very important for the future of the Belgian team."

At just 24-years-old there is sure to be a lot more to come from the player that talent scout Jacek Kulig described as having "elite passion and determination", and if new O'Neil can convince him to come to Wolves - and the club can afford him - this deal seems like a no brainer.