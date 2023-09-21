Wolverhampton Wanderers have cemented their Premier League status since this promotion in 2018, enjoying the highs and recently becoming exposed to lows of the game in the top tier.

The Old Gold won the Championship in style in the 2017/18 campaign under Nuno Espirito Santo, securing 99 points and booking their return to the Premier League after six years away.

Last season induced some worrying times at Molineux, as Bruno Lage was dismissed in October with the squad left in poor form.

Julen Lopetegui took charge in November, however, it took the Spaniard some time to find his feet, with a large span of poor results seeing Wolves occupy the bottom of the table on Christmas Day.

The former Real Madrid boss worked miracles by dragging the Midlands side from the relegation zone to finish 13th, however, the struggles at Molineux were far from being abolished based on the on-field improvements.

After nine months in charge, Lopetegui left his post due to broken promises from those above him, relating to the depths of Wolves’ financial woes that put significant restrictions in place in the summer window.

Gary O’Neil took charge to ensure the club had a manager ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, after a period of time that made Nuno’s glory days seem so far away.

One of the catalysts behind Wolves' success at the point of their return to the Premier League was Raul Jimenez, who was signed initially on a season-long loan in 2018.

How much did Wolves sign Raul Jimenez for?

The Mexican was snatched up on a permanent basis by the Old Gold for a fee of £30m from Benfica, after hugely impressing during his time on loan.

As documented by Football Transfers, the striker had an expected transfer value (xTV) of just €11.8m (£10.2m), a figure that quickly rose thanks to his heroics during his introduction to life in England.

In 2021, the Mexico international’s xTV hit its peak, seeing his value rise to €37m (£32m) as the striker continued to showcase his talents in the Premier League, consistently proving his importance in the squad at Molineux.

How many goals did Raul Jimenez score?

Throughout his career, the forward has shown a rich vein of form in the final third, with his domestic goal tally currently sitting at 127 to represent his time with CF America, Atletico Madrid, Benfica and Wolves.

In his debut campaign in England during the 2018/19 season, Jimenez became one of Nuno’s star players, leading the line by example as he netted 13 goals and recorded eight assists in the Premier League.

Jimenez domestic scoring record Appearances (via Transfermarkt) Goals Assists Wolverhampton Wanderers 166 57 24 Benfica 120 31 14 Atletico Madrid 28 1 2 CF America 103 38 16

Away from the league, the Mexican continued his form in front of goal, scoring four in six appearances in the FA Cup that term to take his overall domestic season tally to 17.

When the dynamic forward made his stay in the Midlands permanent, his performance level didn’t drop, in fact, it catapulted, as he inspired Nuno’s side to progress in the league and the Europa League.

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the European competition that season, where Jimenez was on the scoresheet four times in nine appearances, also recording three assists.

If it wasn’t for the former Benfica ace’s contributions, the Old Gold wouldn’t have qualified for the finals of the tournament, as he netted six goals in as many games in the qualification round, inspiring his side to the highs of European football.

In the Premier League that season, Nuno’s high-fliers secured their second consecutive seventh-place finish, as Jimenez finished level with the likes of Harry Kane in sixth in the scoring charts, having found the net 17 times.

Lauded at the time as a “sensational” striker by former captain Conor Coady, there weren’t many forwards as clinical as the £30m man in England that season, with his form in front of goal seeing him praised as “prolific” by journalist Tim Spiers.

What happened to Raul Jimenez?

The highs of his first two years quickly came crashing down, as the 104-cap Mexico ace saw his life change forever due to a horrific injury sustained in November 2020.

During their Premier League meeting at the Emirates against Arsenal, Jimenez collided with David Luiz, and drew the short straw of the collision as he suffered a fractured skull which resulted in a slight bleed on the brain.

Speaking after the match, Nuno branded the moment of his injury as “awful and terrible” as the 29-year-old received oxygen before being transported to hospital to undergo emergency surgery to repair the fracture.

Later down the line, the striker opened up on the trauma of the costly collision, saying that doctors had told him it was a “miracle” that he was alive and able to recover, telling of just how severe the injury was.

It was unclear whether Jimenez would play again, however after nine months away from action, the Mexican made his return to the game to the relief and joy of everyone associated with the Premier League.

Where is Raul Jimenez now?

Sadly for the 32-year-old, he was never truly able to live up to his immense potential as the forward failed to recapture any semblance of form following that devastating blow. That was highlighted by him scoring six goals in the 2021/22 season compared to his high of 17 before his injury.

As per FBref, in the 2019/20 campaign, the former Atletico Madrid whiz averaged 3.17 total shots per 90, a figure that decreased significantly in the 2021/22 term where he averaged just 1.92 per 90.

A change in a manager and dip in the form he was so prominently identified for saw Jimenez slip down the pecking order at Molineux, making just 15 appearances last season, where he failed to score at all.

Signed for £30m, the well-loved figure in the Midlands called time on his Wolves career in the summer, as he was signed by Fulham for a fee of just £5.5m.

The 32-year-old ended his five-season stay with the Old Gold having scored 57 goals in 166 appearances, acting as the poster boy for Nuno’s European success and the club’s high league finishes in the Premier League.

It’s painful to think of just how much the Mexican would have been worth if he hadn’t suffered such a tragic injury in 2020, with it being equally as difficult to imagine how his prolific presence could have changed the trajectory of Wolves’ recent form.

One thing for sure is that Jimenez will forever be remembered positively for his time and efforts at Molineux, with his career being recognisable as one of the best-performing strikers in the Premier League era at the club.