Wolverhampton Wanderers recently had scouts in place to watch a midfielder who is valued at £20 million by his current club, according to a recent report. It has been a difficult campaign for Gary O’Neil’s side so far, but a dramatic 2-2 draw away at Brighton, after being 2-0 down, is surely a sign that things can improve for the club.

Defenders wanted at Molineux

The Midlands side are still awaiting their first Premier League win of the season, as they sit second bottom in the table, having collected just two points from nine games.

It has been a struggle for Wolves, but it is clear to see that defence has been a real area of weakness for the club. They have scored 12 goals but conceded a staggering 25, the most in the league so far and not helped by injuries in the backline.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see that Wolves are looking at potential defensive reinforcements. In a recent report, Wolves have sent scouts to watch Nathan Zeze as they look to join the race for the Nantes defender in 2025. The Frenchman is only 19 years old but has already played 21 times in Ligue 1, and he could be offered a chance to move to the Premier League next year.

The scouting missions for O'Neil's recruitment team don’t stop there, as they have also had their scouts at a recent Championship game to watch a midfielder.

Wolves send scouts to watch £20m Watford star

According to The Sun, Wolves will look to make Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze a top target this January as they look to strengthen their side in what could be a second-half fight for safety. O’Neil already has players such as Andre, Mario Lemina, Joao Gomes, Tommy Doyle and Luke Cundle, to name a few, to call upon, but he looks to want to add to those options when January arrives.

The report states that Wolves want to add more attacking options to their team, and they sent scouts to watch the Watford midfielder in their recent game against Leeds. Chakvetadze has been "shortlisted" as a buy if Wolves are able to complete business in January.

It goes on to add that Watford would want up to £20 million for the Georgia international, who only signed a new five-year contract last month. And Wolves are not the only team interested in signing the 25-year-old, as other Premier League clubs also have an eye on the player.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's Watford stats Apps 50 Goals 2 Assists 6

Chakvetadze only joined the Hornets in the 2023 summer transfer window, initially on loan from Genk, before he joined on a permanent basis in January this year for around £2 million. The attacking midfielder has played 34 times for Watford in the Championship and his importance in the team has grown this season, while he is also performing at a decent level on the international stage for his country Georgia.