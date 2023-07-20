Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly made an offer to sign young Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez this summer. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia.

What's the latest on Nico Gonzalez to Wolverhampton Wanderers?

The Midlands club have made an offer for Gonzalez, according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, as they look to build a squad capable of enjoying a season away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Left out of Barcelona's squad for their pre-season tour, it seems increasingly likely that the young midfielder will be on the move this summer, although there is also serious interest from FC Porto.

It remains to be seen just how much the La Liga champions will demand for his signature, however, with Transfermarkt's current valuation sitting at just

€10m (£8.7m). For a young midfielder with the potential to improve then, Wolves could get themselves a bargain deal this summer.

If they did manage to secure Gonzalez, he would be just their third arrival of the summer, having already welcomed Boubacar Traore, and Tom King. After losing Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, too, Julen Lopetegui and co will know the importance of getting it right in the current transfer window, ahead of a crucial first full season in charge of the club.

Should Wolves sign Nico Gonzalez?

Gonzalez would be a fairly risk-free transfer for Wolves, given his age and the potential he has to improve. It would be a deal for both the present and the future of the Midlands club's midfield, replacing Neves in the process, and offering sell-on value down the lines if things don't pan out perfectly.

The Barcelona man has impressed many in Spain, too, including Iago Aspas, who told Cadena SER back in 2021, via Barcablaugranes: “He looks tremendous. His father was one of the best players in the history of Galicia, but Nico can be better. Seeing his performances he is qualified to be with the national team.

“Pedri is a bit more done, but out of the current young players, I would still choose Nico. He is the type of player who will shine even more in the future.”

Statistically speaking, too, the youngster would slot right into Lopetegui's side. According to FBref, Gonzalez made just 1.32 fewer progressive passes per 90 than Neves last season. Meanwhile, the Wolves target made more progressive carries, and had a better pass completion rate.

The more that the numbers are looked at, the more it seems as though Wolves, especially in the long-term, may even be getting themselves an upgrade on their former star man.

Gonzalez fits what Lopetegui needs in his system, too. The Wolves manager likes his side to keep things neat and tidy on the ball, building from the back, making a midfielder capable of pulling the strings imperative for any chance of potential success.

There's still a fair way to go in the summer transfer window, but the Premier League side will be hoping to secure the signature of Gonzalez as soon as possible.

In an ideal world, Wolves will have a squad reinforced by arrivals before the new season gets underway. The last thing they'll want is to be under prepared and instantly caught on the back foot in England's top flight next season.