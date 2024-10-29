Wolverhampton Wanderers’ transfer business in the summer certainly looked promising, as Gary O’Neil brought in eight players during the window in order to significantly bolster his team.

The fruits of his labour have yet to pay off, however. In the Premier League, the Old Gold currently occupy 19th place in the table, sitting on just two points after nine matches.

The 2-2 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion proved that the fighting spirit is there. Can O’Neil lead his side to a win over Crystal Palace this weekend?

Wolves’ summer transfer business 2024

It was clear the manager was building for the future throughout the transfer window. Seven of his eight signings were aged 24 or younger, with only Sam Johnstone (31) aged over 30.

While money was spent, it was clear that O’Neil would have to balance the books somehow, which meant selling a couple of his prized assets.

Daniel Podence joined Al-Shabab for a fee in the region of £5m, but it was Max Kilman who was perhaps the most controversial departure. The defender had been at Molineux since 2018 and was sold for a massive profit, although his move would leave the club weaker at the heart of the defence. £40m was raised from his sale, giving O’Neil flexibility in the market.

A few weeks later, this was eclipsed by Pedro Neto moving to Chelsea for £54m. Once again, the Midlands side have generated a significant profit on the winger, but has it been detrimental to their performances this season?

Wolves hit the jackpot by selling Pedro Neto

In the summer of 2019, Nuno Espírito Santo aimed to strengthen his first-team squad ahead of their second Premier League season following promotion.

This led the Old Gold to sign Neto for a reported fee of around £18m, with compatriot Bruno Jordao also arriving at the same time.

Jordao made just five appearances for the club in what was a fairly unsuccessful spell in the Midlands. Neto, on the other hand, didn’t take long to establish himself as a key member of the squad. Five goals in his first season were followed by another five during his second.

Injury problems hampered him throughout 2021/22 and 2022/23, making just 32 appearances throughout both campaigns, but it was his form last term which led Chelsea to sign him for £54m.

Pedro Neto in the PL for Wolves last season Goals 2 Assists 9 Big chances created 7 Key passes per game 1.9 Successful dribbles per game 1.9 Shots per game 1.8 Via Sofascore

Three goals and 11 assists helped Wolves consolidate their place in the top flight. Lauded as a “monster” by analyst Ben Mattinson in August 2023, Neto’s move to the Blues was simply too impressive for Wolves to turn down.

Indeed, they sold him for 200% more than what they shelled out to bring him to the club just five years previously, clearly indicating how wonderful a move it was.

Of course, they miss his attacking presence, but O’Neil now has a healthy bank balance in which to bring in replacements.