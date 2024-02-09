Wolverhampton Wanderers have spent around £230m over the last two seasons, with Matheus Cunha being their record signing for a fee of around £43m.

Despite spending rather freely, they rarely miss on a purchase, which makes the club run smoothly.

Matheus Nunes was the latest player to leave for a large fee of £53m, but who could be the next player that Gary O'Neil's side could profit from?

Pedro Neto's start to life at Wolves

Pedro Neto has been at Wolves since the summer of 2019, after he moved to the club for a reported fee of £18m from Italian outfit Lazio, just a month after moving to the club on a permanent deal from Braga.

The 23-year-old's first season in England saw him play 29 Premier League games, often being subbed on around the hour mark when the side needed an injection of creativity and pace. Nonetheless, the winger did end up starting nine matches over the campaign, scoring three goals and providing three assists in the process.

Development and progression continued to occur, with the Portuguese attacker becoming a key player in the following season. The left-footed star started 30 matches in the league, improving his output with five goals and six assists.

However, Neto's next two seasons were a disaster, with a horrific injury making him miss 297 days and 57 matches during the 2021/22 season. After recovering from that knee injury, the following campaign also saw the former Lazio ace pick up an ankle injury in October, which made him unavailable for 27 matches.

Pedro Neto's current value

Unfortunately, Neto also picked up an injury this season in October, but he was only sidelined for nine games.

Prior to the hamstring issue, the Wolves dynamo was on fire, really living up to the status of an "elite talent," as per Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

In ten Premier League games, the winger had registered seven assists, a league-high at the time, and scored once. Luckily, the 23-year-old recovered fully quickly, and he has picked up from exactly where he left off, picking up two assists and two goals in just four starts, including a goal contribution in his last three games.

Pedro Neto's Value Over the Years Date Market Value September 2019 £6m December 2020 £23m December 2021 £30m September 2022 £32m December 2023 £36m Stats via Transfermarkt

.

These performances have seen numerous Premier League clubs show interest in Neto, with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City favourites to secure his services, which will most likely be in the summer.

As can be seen above, his current market value as per Transfermarkt is £36m, but it is reported that the Wanderers value their 5 foot 8 gem as high as £70m, which would see them net a huge profit on his sale.

It is clear that taking the risk to sign an inexperienced Neto was a masterstroke by Wolves nearly five years ago, and they certainly hit the jackpot with their dangerous forward, who has terrorised defenders all season.