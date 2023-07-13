Wolverhampton Wanderers are on the trail of Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson this summer and he would be a 'big asset' at Molineux if he joined, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Victor Nelsson?

Wolves may need to enter the market this window for a central defender following the news that Nathan Collins is now a Brentford player, swapping Molineux for the Gtech Community Stadium for a fee in the region of £23 million, as per Sky Sports.

According to Ekstra Bladet, Galatasaray defender Nelsson has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Collins and Tottenham Hotspur could be set to rival Wolves for his signature.

The report states that Nelsson has a release clause of around £21.4 million, which will have to be paid in full to land the Denmark international. Spurs are said to be Nelsson's favoured destination; however, they are yet to fulfil the task of paying his exit clause, leaving the race open for the 24-year-old's services.

Last term, Nelsson was a mainstay for Galatasaray in their backline, making 35 appearances across all competitions and registering one goal and a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Fanatik via The Mirror claim that Arsenal and Sevilla are also keen to sign the Danish defender this summer and could look to trigger his release clause.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that although Wolves will find it difficult to land Nelsson, there is no doubt that he would be a 'big asset' at Molineux.

Jones stated: "He is definitely a player that can bring real possibilities to Wolves. In terms of their style of play, I think he could be a big asset.

"A couple of sources I've spoken to have played this one down, not necessarily in terms of the interest, but in terms of the progress being made.

"It'll be interesting to see what the contacts are in the next few days because I think that will probably determine whether it can happen."

Who else could Wolverhampton Wanderers add this summer?

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will be keen to land several bodies to freshen up his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign getting underway from a competitive standpoint.

Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore joined the Old Gold on permanent deals following loan stints last season. At the same time, experienced goalkeeper Tom King has come in on a free transfer to bolster options between the sticks, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Wolves defender Matt Doherty could be next in line to join his old club and is reportedly closing in on a dramatic return to Molineux following his release from Atletico Madrid, according to TEAMtalk.

Manchester United outcast Donny van de Beek is 'exploring' his options this summer and Wolves have been named as a potential destination for him to revive his career, as per 90min.

Steve Madeley of The Athletic has revealed that coveted Bristol City playmaker Alex Scott is also a target for Wolves, stating: “Bristol City’s Alex Scott, who can play as a No. 8 or a No.10, remains on Wolves’ shopping list but, with the Guernsey-born playmaker valued at around £25m, it remains to be seen whether they can find enough flexibility in the budget to pursue a deal.”

In the next few weeks, we will likely see Wolves firm up their interest in targets as Lopetegui endeavours to add some depth to his thin squad before the Premier League kicks off.