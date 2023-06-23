Wolverhampton Wanderers are “ready to push” to bring Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres to the Premier League, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Viktor Gyokeres leaving Coventry?

The Sky Blues' forward’s contract is set to expire next summer meaning that this window will present Mark Robins with his final big opportunity to cash in on his prized asset, which shouldn’t be too difficult considering that he was his top-performing offensive player last season.

Back in May, TalkSPORT reported that the Old Gold were preparing an approach for the Sweden international, who has had a £25m price tag placed on his head, as Julen Lopetegui looks to bolster his attacking ranks.

On the same day, Football Insider stated that the Molineux outfit were the one suitor trying the hardest to sign the 25-year-old despite interest from the likes of Everton, Burnley and Leeds United, with his club resigned to losing him having failed to achieve promotion to the top-flight.

Are Wolves signing Gyokeres?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Wolves are prepared to fight for Gyokeres and are willing to do whatever it takes to secure his services ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

“Viktor Gyokeres future, key hours/days ahead. Decision has not been made by player and his camp — potential free transfer in 2024 being discussed. Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract. Fulham, Wolves, West Ham & Sporting are ready to push.”

Should Fosun table a bid for Gyokeres?

Wolves lacked any kind of firepower and were missing a prolific out-and-out centre-forward last season so it’s easy to understand why they want to add to their attacking department, and having been dubbed “unplayable” by his former teammate Maxime Biamou, Gyokeres is 100 per cent a player worth submitting an offer for.

The Building Society Arena talisman clocked up 31 goal contributions (21 goals and ten assists) in 46 Championship appearances during the previous term, with this outstanding form seeing him receive ten man-of-the-match awards, so it really is no surprise that he's in such high-demand.

Gyokeres, who also recorded 191 shot-creating actions - higher than any of his fellow peers - is additionally a versatile operator having been deployed in six various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, so he possesses all the qualities that would make him the perfect candidate to slot into Lopetegui’s squad.