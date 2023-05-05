Julen Lopetegui could land the dream heir to Diego Costa's position at the club as Wolverhampton Wanderers are said to be keen on a new number nine this summer.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

According to the Express & Star, the club are considering a swoop to sign Coventry City star Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season following the forward's impressive year in the second tier.

The report claims that he is on the list of possible striker signings for the upcoming transfer window after they eyed him in January before ultimately opting to strengthen in other positions.

It has been reported that the Championship side value the Swedish international at a whopping £25m and it remains to be seen how much Wolves are willing to pay for the marksman.

What is Viktor Gyokeres' style of play?

The 24-year-old is similar to Costa in that he is a powerful, tall, striker - standing at 6 foot 2, who causes defenders issues with his movement and his physicality, which is why the Coventry bulldozer could be the dream heir to the former Spain international.

Wolves' current centre-forward, who scored 20 goals in his last Premier League campaign with Chelsea in 2016/17, has not, however, been able to produce goals and assists to go along with being a nuisance to the opposition.

The 34-year-old has scored once in 20 appearances, starting 14 times, and failed to create any 'big chances' for his teammates in the top-flight.

Costa is out of contract this summer and Lopetegui could land the dream heir to his place in the squad by signing a younger, more mobile, and, importantly, prolific centre-forward in the form of Gyokeres.

Although it remains to be seen how he will adapt to life in the Premier League, the attacker's impressive statistics in the Championship this season suggest that a £25m deal is a gamble worth taking.

Gyokeres has racked up 21 goals and ten assists in 45 appearances for the Sky Blues - creating nine 'big chances' for his teammates. This comes after the gem scored 17 times and assisted five in 45 outings in the 2021/22 campaign for Mark Robins' side, which shows that the attacker's form has not been a flash in the pan.

At the age of 24, the Swedish dynamo also has the scope to improve over time.

Former teammate Dom Hyam, now of Blackburn Rovers, claimed that the striker does not have a "ceiling" to where his potential could take him and this means that Wolves could be making a long-term investment whilst also improving their team in the immediate term.