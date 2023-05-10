Wolverhampton Wanderers are safe from relegation and are reportedly already looking ahead to the summer transfer window as the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close.

When Julen Lopetegui took over in November, Wolves were bottom of the table and in terrible form, but with three games to go the Midlands club sit in 13th with four wins in their last six.

The Spaniard has transformed the squad inherited from Bruno Lage into one that can remain securely in the Premier League, however with still a long way to go in terms of improvement, the former Real Madrid boss has turned his attention to spending in the summer.

Wolves have struggled for goals this season, with their top scorers in all competitions being Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves both on six for the season.

Neither of the two are traditional strikers, highlighting what Lopetegui is missing to get his side firing however, it’s believed that a “prolific striker” is the prime target in the summer - as per Football Insider.

His team’s goal-getting drought could be ended soon, with the club linked to a forward with 22 goals this season.

What is the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

Last week Football Insider’s transfer expert Pete O’Rourke stated that Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is on Lopetegui’s radar.

The 24-year-old talisman is a player that Wolves are “pushing the hardest” to sign, with the report suggesting that his availability relies on the Sky Blues’ promotion status, as the forward is out of contract next summer.

As per O’Rourke, the Midlands club are aiming to 'steal a march' on the other clubs rivalling his signature by getting the deal done early, with his fee reported to be between £15m-£20m should Coventry fail to gain promotion via the play offs.

What could Viktor Gyokeres bring to Wolves?

With 21 goals in the Championship this season, and one in the FA Cup, Gyokeres is a face that defenders in the second division have feared coming up against all season.

Blackburn Rovers defender Dom Hyam was full of praise for the Swede, who is the league’s second-highest scorer this season.

“I don’t think he’s got a ceiling,” Hyam told The Sportsman, adding that the striker’s strengths are “so rare” and believes there is “nothing he’s bad at."

Gaining high praise from an opposing player proves the 24-year-old is one Wolves should be chasing this summer, his statistics support claims and reveal he excels in comparison to the club's current strike options.

While Gyokeres has found the net 20 times more in the league than both Diego Costa and Raul Jimenez combined, his numbers per 90 minutes are outstanding in comparison to Lopetegui’s forwards.

As per FBref, the Swede averages 2.15 successful take-ons per game, with Jimenez scoring a woeful 0.48 and Costa 0.32.

He’s more active in the box too than the duo, registering 7.16 touches in the penalty area per 90, incomparable to Jimenez’s 4.95 and Costa’s 4.41. The Championship star provides an attacking threat more than netting goals and has fared far better than the current options on show at Molineux.

Only time will tell if Wolves can get their man, however, there is no denying the impact the 24-year-old could add to Lopetegui’s attack.