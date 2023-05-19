Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly already turning their attention to the summer transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui’s first spell at Molineux is nearing a close.

The 2022/23 campaign has been a tough one for Wolves, who suffered a testing time under Bruno Lage at the start of the season before the Portuguese manager’s dismissal in October.

Lopetegui has been a shining light for his ability to turn fortunes around at Molineux, with survival confirmed and a host of impressive displays showing the squad’s progression under the Spaniard.

This summer, the former Real Madrid boss will have the chance to put his own stamp on the team he inherited from Lage in the bid to make improvements ahead of his first full campaign.

One area to strengthen this window is the club’s strike options, with Wolves being the lowest scorers in the league this season, netting just 30 goals in 36 games.

Lopetegui could fix his side’s woes in front of goal with a single signing, a player that’s potentially Premier League bound with almost as many goals as the entire Midland’s side this season.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this month, Wolves are the 'leading club' in the pursuit of snatching Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The news was relayed by Bela Shah on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily) stating that there have been “no ongoing negotiations” as of yet.

The statement is expected as the Swede continues to push for promotion with his current club, with their position next season being a potentially defining factor to the potential move.

Meanwhile, it's thought that the Championship playoff outfit will demand in excess of £20m, according to The Sun.

What could Viktor Gyokeres bring to Wolves?

The 24-year-old is the Championship’s second-highest goalscorer this season, having scored 21 goals in 46 appearances, following Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom who leads the race with 28.

Most impressively, goals aren’t the only thing the City striker has contributed to, having registered 10 assists in the Championship taking his goal contribution tally to 31 in the league alone this campaign.

Lauded as “unplayable” by teammate Maxime Biamou, the young forward could have a similar impact on Lopetegui’s goal-hungry side as the introduction of Erling Haaland had on Manchester City.

Before the signing of the Norweigan, City’s top scorer was Kevin De Bruyne who netted 15 times last season, Haaland has scored 36 so far as the treble is in sight for Guardiola’s formidable squad.

While the treble is a slight reach for Lopetegui, the general impact of signing a natural goalscorer can transform a side at any level or aspiration.

It simmers down to basics, and Wolves have to get scoring if they are to progress in the Premier League next season.

Having also averaged 0.40 non-penalty goals per 90 - as per FBref - Gyokeres would be the perfect man to lead the line in the Spaniard’s project.