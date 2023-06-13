Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified their target to solve the clubs’ goal scoring woes, as Julen Lopetegui looks towards a busy summer.

The Spaniard will face a challenging transfer window following the emergence of Wolves’ FFP issues, however the show must go on and Molineux must see improvements over the break.

One name has been on the radar since the conclusion of the Premier League season, in a move that could transform Wolves in the final third.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

As reported by talkSPORT at the beginning of May, Wolves are interested in Coventry City talisman Viktor Gyokeres.

Since the news first surfaced, it has emerged that the Midlands side will face competition for the striker, with Sporting Lisbon and Burnley also interested.

Portuguese outlet Record (as relayed by Sport Witness) revealed this week that Wolves remain in the race for the Swedish forward, with Sporting CP set to ‘struggle’ to battle the Premier League side due to their ‘bigger financial capacity’.

The report claimed that the price set by Coventry for the goalscoring machine is in the region of €20m (£17m).

What could Viktor Gyokeres bring to Wolves?

Ending the season as the lowest scorers in the Premier League, Lopetegui must solve the equation to get his side firing again, having netted just 31 goals in 38 games.

Once hailed as “unplayable” by former teammate Maxime Biamou, Gyokeres could be the man to end the stagnant nature in front of goal at Molineux, having scored 21 goals in the Championship this campaign.

While Wolves as a club would benefit hugely by the influence of having a goal machine leading the line once again, one player in particular could be unearthed by his presence.

Matheus Nunes made the move from Sporting CP to Molineux last summer, and has shown glimmers of his quality since arriving, but has been starved of having an attacking outlet to generate play with.

Having also been described as a “playmaker” by members of the media, the Portuguese ace averaged 0.8 key passes per game, a number that could be significantly raised should Lopetegui bring in the correct reinforcements.

As per FBref, the 24-year-old averaged 3.06 progressive passes per 90 this season, far fewer than his average the term before in Portugal, where he completed an average of 5.74 per 90, which shows what he is capable of should Wolves sign a frontman.

Gyokeres could finally unlock Nunes by acting as a player that is goal hungry and always looking for the ball, as communicated by his monstrous 11.01 progressive passes received per 90 over the past year, via FBref.

Placing financial constraints aside, Wolves must find a goal scorer this summer and not many could be more suited to the club than Gyokeres, who could prove to be a vast influence on Lopetegui’s attack.