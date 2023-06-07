Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to look for reinforcements as the transfer window approaches, as Julen Lopetegui prepares for his first summer in charge.

Wolves will require a number of signings to bolster their side during the break, despite concerns of FFP that will almost certainly place constraints on the Spaniard’s ability to spend.

One area integral for improvement at Molineux is the striker department, with the club cementing themselves as the Premier League’s lowest scorers this season, however, a potential suitor has been identified.

What’s the latest on Viktor Gyokeres to Wolves?

As reported by Sky Sports last month, Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres has emerged as a potential signing for Wolves.

The report stated that the club were ‘leading the race’ to sign the striker at the time, with Coventry’s promotion status a factor in his decision.

With the Sky Blues missing out in the play-off final to Luton Town, the chase could be on for Lopetegui to get his man who is reportedly valued at £20m.

What could Viktor Gyokeres bring to Wolves?

At just 25-years-old, the Swedish striker was integral to Coventry’s push for promotion this season, establishing himself as one of the Championship’s most prolific strikers.

In a total of 46 appearances in the league, the young forward made 32 goal contributions, registering 11 assists and scoring 21 himself as the Championship’s second-highest scorer - as per Sofascore.

To put into perspective the impact he could have on Lopetegui’s side, the talisman scored just ten goals fewer than the entire Wolves squad in the Premier League, as the club suffered a dreary campaign in the final third.

While the Swedish ace’s numbers in the second division are impressive, there is always some anxiety as to whether a star can make the jump from the Championship to the English top tier, where some of the best stars in world football opt to play.

The Coventry City attacker has a claim to his ability, with his numbers showing that he is a natural goalscorer. Indeed Transfermarkt reveal that the forward has scored a total of 123 goals in 293 appearances in his career spanning from youth to senior level.

Hailed as not having a “ceiling” to his potential by former teammate Dom Hyam, the Blackburn Rovers defender revealed that the forward he has played both with and against is bad at “nothing”, saying in full:

“Obviously strikers have their qualities, but there's nothing he's bad at. He's good in the box, he's tall, he's big, he's strong, he's technically good as well.”

At Wolves, the forward could follow in the footsteps of Ivan Toney, and be Lopetegui’s answer to the Championship graduate, who has netted 32 Premier League goals in his first two seasons since promotion.

In the campaign that saw Brentford’s progression to the top division, the Englishman scored 31 goals in the Championship, sculpting the pathway for a Championship talisman to follow.

So successful has the Bees forward been that he is now even a fully-fledged England international; that is quite the achievement for someone who like Gyokeres, has learnt his trade in the EFL.

The impact that Toney has had on Brentford’s success in the Premier League is huge, and that could be replicated by Gyokeres in Lopetegui’s side should he make the switch to Molineux this summer.