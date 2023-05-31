Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'one of the clubs' interested in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the transfer window opening, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Viktor Gyokeres?

As per talkSPORT, Wolves are 'preparing a summer move' for Gyokeres, which could cost in the region of £25 million to prize him away from the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The report states that West Ham United, Burnley and Leeds United have also shown an interest in the 24-year-old in the past. His potential fate in the off-season has now become clearer, with Coventry now set for another season in the Sky Bet Championship following their loss to Luton Town in the play-off final last weekend.

Football Insider also provided information earlier this month that Gyokeres could be on his way to Molineux, with the outlet claiming that Wolves are 'pushing the hardest' out of all his suitors to try and land the former St Pauli forward.

Everton, Fulham and Crystal Palace are monitoring his situation, potentially creating a transfer tug-of-war to sign one of the Sky Bet Championship's most prolific strikers.

According to The Daily Mail, scouts from several Premier League clubs attended Coventry's play-off final defeat to run the rule over Gyokeres and his teammate Gustavo Hamer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has said that Wolves will definitely be at the table to try and land Gyokeres this summer.

Jones told FFC: "Gyokeres himself will need to find the right fit. I think it's unlikely he stays at Coventry. He's clearly got ambitions beyond the Championship and coming so close will have given him a taste of what's possible. Wolves are definitely one of the clubs in for him."

Would Viktor Gyokeres be a good signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Gyokeres, who has been hailed as "unplayable", has proven himself as a reliable goalscorer in the English second tier and deserves the chance to show off his capabilities on the Premier League stage at an established club like Wolves.

In 2022/23, the Sweden international registered 22 goals and 12 assists from 50 appearances across all competitions for Coventry, as per Transfermarkt.

The powerful striker also managed to average around 2.9 shots and 1.9 key passes per game this term, demonstrating his capacity to perform admirably either as a goalscorer or chance creator, according to WhoScored.

FBRef show that Gyokeres also successfully carried out a monstrous 191 shot-creating actions in the Sky Bet Championship, something which can surely lend credence to the notion that he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Wolves will be one of many clubs who want him to take that step and will be desperate to revitalise their offensive options by tempting Gyokeres to Molineux.