A reporter has revealed what he’s heard about Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer plans ahead of the January transfer window, as they close in on the appointment of Vitor Pereira.

Latest on Vitor Pereira and Wolves

It has been a disappointing 2024/25 Premier League season for the Midlands side so far, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that their results and performances have seen manager Gary O’Neil sacked. The 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town was the final straw for the Wolves board, and they announced his departure not long after, as they sit second bottom, five points from safety.

The Old Gold have moved fairly quickly in finding O’Neil’s replacement and are now closing in on the appointment of Pereira. The Portuguese, who is manager of Al-Shabab, was soon established as the frontrunner to replace O’Neil, and after holding talks with the English club, he has agreed to become their new manager.

Vitor Pereira's managerial record Games 563 Won 314 Drawn 125 Lost 124

It is being reported that Pereira has agreed to an 18-month contract to take over at Molineux, and Wolves are paying around one million euros to release him from his contract in Saudi Arabia.

His first game in charge could be on Sunday when Wolves take on Leicester City, but there has been a concerning transfer update for the new boss.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Wolves and Vitor Pereira will be operating on a limited budget in the January transfer window. The Midlands side had a busy summer transfer window as they brought in eight new players, but they so far have struggled to make a lasting impact.

Midfielders Andre and Rodrigo Gomes were the most expensive captures for Wolves and given that heavy spending, it has seemingly impacted plans for the January transfer window.

Related Wolves make enquiry to sign £10m defender in January for new manager Wolves are yet to appoint a new manager but already have their eye on a new signing for January.

O’Rourke reports that Pereira, once confirmed as the new manager, will be working on an “extremely” limited transfer budget during January. The Premier League side are considered to be in a precarious financial position, despite the fact they have sold players for big money in recent transfer windows.

Pereira’s potential arrival has done nothing to change the budget, as O’Neil would have also faced the same problem, but the situation has been made slightly worse due to his sacking and the finances involved. Wolves are likely to run close to breaching profit and sustainability rules this season, so incomings in January may be hard to come by.

This will be a blow, as Wolves have been linked with a move for Ben Godfrey in recent days, but given that Atalanta could be looking to get back the majority of the £10 million they paid Everton, a transfer could be unlikely unless Wolves can agree to a loan deal.