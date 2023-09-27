Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City were both founded in the 18th Century, so naturally, they've played each other a fair few times.

The pair will once again meet on Saturday afternoon, and ahead of their clash, Football FanCast has taken a look at the fixture's history and any key stats that stand out.

Wolves vs Man City: Who has the better head-to-head record?

Manchester City only just edge the overall head-to-head battle, which is rather surprising given their dominance over the last decade.

Though, Wolves themselves were one of the best sides in the country once upon a time, too. The West Midlanders won three league titles in the 1950s and have four FA Cup triumphs to their name.

It's easy to forget that prior to City's 2008 takeover, they weren't the superior force that they are today.

Wolves wins 48 Draws 26 Manchester City wins 53

Wolves vs Man City: Who has more wins at Molineux?

Wolves' home record against the Citizens is pretty strong, having won 33 of the 63 meetings at Molineux. Though, this century, they've only won three times against City on their own patch.

City, on the other hand, have claimed seven victories in the West Midlands since the turn of the century, and with their ever-growing dominance, one would expect that tally to continue to increase.

Wolves' last home win against Saturday's opposition came almost four years ago, on December 27, 2019, when the hosts fought back from two goals down to beat the 10-man Citizens 3-2, thanks to an 89th-minute Matt Doherty winner.

Wolves wins 33 Draws 13 Manchester City wins 17

Wolves vs Man City: Who has more wins at the Etihad/Maine Road?

Unsurprisingly, it's Manchester City who win this head-to-head battle, securing victory in 36 of the 63 meetings at the Etihad/Maine Road.

City haven't lost against the West Midlanders on their home turf since October 6, 2019, when Adama Traore netted a brace to seal a memorable 2-0 win.

Not many sides nowadays will have any confidence on their travels to the Etihad, and whilst Pep Guardiola is still at the helm, their home record against much of the division will only continue to improve, such is the genius of the Spaniard.

Wolves wins 14 Draws 13 Manchester City wins 36

Wolves vs Man City: Who has the better cup record?

It's Wolves who have the better cup record, but only just. These two sides appear to play out a very even contest when they meet across the two domestic cup competitions, as only one win separates the pair.

And that was evinced in their last cup meeting almost six years ago, when Wolves, who plied their trade in the Championship at the time, held Guardiola's side to a 0-0 stalemate, thus forcing a penalty shootout.

Claudio Bravo's shoot-out heroics sent City through to the quarter-finals of the competition, which they went on to win after defeating Arsenal 3-0 in the final.

Wolves wins 4 Draws 2 Manchester City wins 3

Wolves vs Man City: Who has scored the most goals?

Across the 127 meetings between the pair, there has been a total of 482 goals, which averages out to 3.7 goals per game. So if statistics are anything to go by, it should be a pretty goal-flooded encounter on Saturday.

City have scored more goals than their opposition, and it'll probably turn out like that on the weekend, as they look to extend their 100% record.

Meanwhile, the hosts, who occupy 16th, will be in search of their second league win of the campaign.

Wolves goals 233 Manchester City goals 249

Wolves vs Man City: How have the last 5 meetings played out?

22nd January 2023 - Manchester City 3-0 Wolves: Erling Haaland netted his fourth City hat-trick as the hosts cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over The Wanderers.

The Norwegian's three goals came within 12 minutes, either side of half-time, and took his tally to 31 for the season across all competitions.

The defeat for Wolves left them in 17th place, only above the drop zone on goal difference.

17th September 2022 - Wolves 0-3 Manchester City: The reverse fixture saw Jack Grealish, Haaland and Phil Foden all on the scoresheet as Pep Guardiola's side moved to the summit of the Premier League table with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Wolves.

Defeat sunk the home side to 16th, two points above the relegation zone.

11th May 2022 - Wolves 1-5 Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne scored four and Raheem Sterling added a fifth to thump Wolves on their own patch. Guardiola's men restored their three-point lead over rivals Liverpool at the table of the table heading into the final two games of the season.

Despite a disappointing evening for Wolves, they remained in eighth, though their slim European aspirations took a huge blow as they were cut five points adrift of seventh-placed West Ham United.

11th December 2021 - Manchester City 1-0 Wolves: Raúl Jiménez received a red card on the stroke of half-time, having picked up his second booking of the game.

Raheem Sterling broke the deadlock against the 10 men of Wolves in the 66th minute through a controversial penalty to reach 100 Premier League goals.

City recorded 24 shots to Wolves' three and were the far superior side throughout the contest.

2nd March 2021 - Manchester City 4-1 Wolves: Another Wolves thrashing ensued in this encounter, though the hosts only led 1-0 up until the 80th minute. Gabriel Jesus netted a brace late on whilst Riyad Mahrez also got himself on the scoresheet as Wolves unravelled.

City extended their remarkable winning streak to 21 across all competitions and moved 15 points clear at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the West Midlanders remained in 12th on 34 points.

Who has played for both Wolves and Man City?

Joleon Lescott (Wolves 2000-2006; City 2009-2014): Birmingham-born defender Joleon Lescott graduated through the Wolves academy and made a whopping 227 appearances for the club before Everton snapped up the 23-year-old for £5m.

A successful three-year spell at the Toffees prompted City - who had been taken over by Sheikh Mansour the year prior - to outlay a hefty £22m to sign the England international.

Lescott made 160 appearances for City, winning two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and one League Cup before completing a free transfer to West Bromwich Albion in 2015.

Steve Daley (Wolves 1971-1979; City 1979-1982): Steve Daley made 212 appearances for Wolves, scoring 38 goals before Manchester City signed the midfielder for a British record transfer fee worth £1.4m.

He went on to make 53 appearances for the Citizens before departing for Seattle Sounders in 1982 for £300,000.

Keith Curle (City 1991-1996; Wolves 1996-2000): Three-cap England international Keith Curle made 181 appearances for City before Wolves signed the defender in 1996 for £650,000.

He racked up 157 appearances and became a solid captain for the West Midlands club, helping his side reach the FA Cup semi-final.

What is Wolves' biggest victory over Man City?

23rd Decemeber 1933 - Wolves 8-0 Manchester City: Wolves' biggest win over City came back in 1933, as they thumped their away opposition 8-0.

Given it was such a long time ago, there isn't much data on the game, but we do know that the hosts finished in 15th that year, whilst the Citizens placed in fifth, so it was quite the upset, all things considered.

What is Man City's biggest victory over Wolves?

18th December 1909 - Manchester City 6-0 Wolves: City's biggest win over Saturday's opposition came over a century ago in 1909.

City went up as the second tier Champions that season whilst Wolves finished in eighth.

Wolves vs Man City: When is it?

Wolves play host to Manchester City on Saturday, September 30th, at 3pm UK time. The away side will certainly be heavy favourites heading into this encounter, as they look to claim a seventh consecutive league win and ninth in all competitions.

Gary O'Neil's side are without a victory in their last three fixtures, having conceded defeat to Crystal Palace and Liverpool before picking up an away point at Luton last weekend.

Pedro Neto broke the deadlock in the 50th minute before Carlton Morris netted a penalty 15 minutes later to share the spoils as the hosts got off the mark for the season.

City could make substantial changes to their 11 this weekend, as they face Newcastle United in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday and RB Leipzig in the Champions League the following week, so Saturday's fixture will be sandwiched between two important games.

Wolves, on the other hand, will travel to the high-flying Championship outfit Ipswich Town on Tuesday, who will be keen to upset Premier League opposition. So depending on where their priorities lie, it could be a changed 11 for both sides.

Key threats: Hwang Hee-chan is Wolves' leading goalscorer this term, despite only starting three of their opening six league games. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is the division's top scorer and will be eager to add to his tally of eight.