Wolves are set to submit a £20m offer for highly-rated Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, according to an update from reliable journalist John Percy.

Who is Alex Scott?

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Championship, already becoming a fixture in City's side in the middle of the park. He has already made 91 appearances for his current side, scoring six goals and registering seven assists to date.

Scott may well be seen as a possible future England international, having won three caps for the Three Lions' Under-20s, and it would be a surprise if he was still a City player once the 2023/24 season gets underway, given the level of interest in him.

Wolves are one of the clubs who have been linked with a summer move for the teenager, with an £18m bid reportedly rebuffed, but it seems clear that they haven't given up hope of signing him yet.

Will Wolves sign Alex Scott?

According to The Telegraph's Percy and Mike McGrath, Wolves are now set to table a hefty offer for Scott, ahead of a potential summer move to Molineux:

"Wolves are submitting a £20 million-plus bid for Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, as Julen Lopetegui makes a major push to capture the highly-rated England under-20 international. Scott is a prime target for Lopetegui this summer and Wolves are ready to make a second improved offer which will be closer to the Championship club’s strict £25 million valuation.

"Wolves had an opening proposal worth £18 million knocked back earlier this month but a new offer is imminent for one of English football’s brightest young talents, who was named the Championship’s Young Player of the Season.

"Lopetegui, the Wolves head coach, is completely behind the pursuit of Scott and believes the teenager can have a significant impact in the Premier League.

"Scott was previously on Wolves’s radar before Lopetegui’s appointment in November, but the Basque coach is understood to have been vastly impressed by his potential since taking a closer look.

"Wolves do face serious competition, however, with Bournemouth already having a bid rejected last week. West Ham have also been monitoring Scott’s situation, while other clubs could also come into the mix, but the prospect of regular first-team football in the top division could be the main pull towards a move to Wolves."

Scott really could be a shrewd signing by Wolves if they manage to get a deal over the line, not only because of his enormous talent and potential, but also due to beating rivals to his signature.

This is a player who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by none other than legendary Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and the level of maturity to his game means he is arguably ready to be a Premier League starter already, having averaged 1.8 tackles and 1.1 aerial duel wins in the league across 42 appearances last season.

Wolves could do with some fresh blood in their squad, especially with both Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho moving on this summer, and Scott could be a perfect option to help fill the void left by the Portuguese pair, coming in as a long-term addition who can mature into a genuine force in English football.