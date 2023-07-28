Highlights

Wolves "still want" to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott this summer, but a move is not closer to happening, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Who is Wolves target Alex Scott?

The 19-year-old has emerged as possibly one of the most exciting young players in the country at the moment, already becoming one of City's most important years.

Scott has displayed incredible maturity for the Championship side over the past 12 months, producing consistently influential performances in a disciplined midfield role. Last season, he started 40 of his side's 46 league matches, coming on as a substitute in another two of them, and he ended up winning the Championship's Young Player of the Year award.

The teenager's displays have led to plenty of interest in his services and Wolves have constantly been linked with a move for him this summer, seeing him as someone who could be an exciting signing, and help fill the void left by Ruben Neves. Now, a new update has emerged over their continued pursuit of him.#

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Wolves?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth provided an update on Wolves' interest in Scott, admitting they remain keen on signing him, but no further progress has been made:

"I think they still want him. I spoke to somebody about this deal yesterday, and we know that Wolves had a bid of around £20million rejected earlier on. But there are no active talks, as it stands, just now with Bristol City and Alex Scott.

"I just wonder whether Bristol City may have overestimated the number of clubs that will come in for him because they would rather have created a bidding war with a team like West Ham to push that price up."

While a move to Wolves feels far from nailed-on, it is good to see that they are still pursuing the Englishman, given his potential as a possible future England international at senior level.

He has already made such giant strides in his career, standing out in one of the world's toughest leagues in the Championship, more than holding his own alongside far more experience and physically-strong professionals. The fact that he has been hailed as "unbelievable" by legendary Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says so much about his ability, too.

The idea of moving to the Premier League would surely appeal greatly to Scott, and the fact that Wolves could well make him an immediate starter would be an added bonus, instead of joining one of the country's biggest clubs and warming the substitutes' bench, potentially stunting his development in the process.

Wanderers getting their man would feel like a giant coup, and while it remains to be seen what will happen in the near future, they must do all they can to bring him in sooner rather than later. An average of 1.8 tackles per game in the Championship last season sums up his effectiveness off the ball, and his ability to cover ground could give Wolves' midfield some extra vibrancy next season and beyond.